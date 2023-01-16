Terps in the NFL: Diggs’ performance helps send Bills to divisional round

A few former Terps in the NFL remained on rosters that made it to the postseason. And while certain players didn’t make an impact on the big stage, one player in particular stepped up in a big way against a division rival.

Many have put some lofty expectations on the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills to make it far in the playoffs this season, so the pressure was on in their opening round matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. With expectations high, former first team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another game with over 100 receiving yards, helping lead his team to a 34-31 win over the Dolphins to advance.

Diggs consistently steps up in the playoffs, as many recall his famous catch, remembered as the “Minneapolis Miracle,” in 2018. He stepped up again Sunday, catching seven passes for 114 yards. The star wide receiver impacted the game in monumental ways during a back-and-forth fight in Buffalo, coming up with this timely catch on a deep ball on third down to help the Bills score.

THE BEST WR IN FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/qdyCNCmUaB — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 15, 2023

After making the Pro Bowl yet again this season, Diggs’ play has the Bills in position to make a run at the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season, which would be the first of his career.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has been a welcomed presence for the Seattle Seahawks’ young defensive line this season. The veteran has offered the team some meaningful production as a rotating piece on the line, and has also provided much-needed experience to a group with young pass rushers like linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and defensive end Darrell Taylor. However, he made a minimal impact against the division rival San Francisco 49ers in Saturday’s playoff game, recording one solo tackle, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit during the team’s 41-23 loss.

Jefferson finished the year with a career-high 5.5 sacks despite starting the fewest amount of games in his career this season. It’s clear that he’s made an impact in his second stint as a Seahawk, and his contract sets him up to return to Seattle next year.

Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry had a positive end to the regular season, getting his first NFL catch and touchdown in week 17 against the New York Jets. Even though he was on the active roster for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, Mabry didn’t see the field for a single snap during the team’s loss. He only played 26 total snaps in two games during the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals called up linebacker Keandre Jones for its Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. He was elevated due to injuries on the defense and didn’t manage to make any impact in the game, recording no stats during the team’s 24-17 win over the Ravens. He only played one game for the Bengals during the 2022 season.