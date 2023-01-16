MM 1.16: Maryland football lands N.C. Central offensive lineman transfer Corey Bullock

Offensive lineman Corey Bullock, a 2022 HBCU All-American, announced his commitment to Maryland football Sunday afternoon.

After initially committing to Cincinnati on Jan. 10, he flipped his commitment following a visit with the Terps this past weekend.

The Accokeek, Maryland, native has been a premier player for North Carolina Central since 2019, where he was twice named to the All-MEAC team. He started all 12 games for the Eagles this past season.

He’s a versatile player at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, with experience at multiple positions on the offensive line. This past season, he mostly played left tackle.

Bullock attended Gwynn Park High School, about a 35-minute drive from the University of Maryland campus. There, he was named to the All-Prince George’s County first team and All-State second team.

With Maryland losing Jaelyn Duncan, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch, Bullock should have opportunities to contribute as he makes the jump to FBS football.

In other news

Sam Oshtry recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s 81-67 loss at Iowa.

Damon Brooks Jr. covered No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s victory over Rutgers Saturday.

No. 23 Maryland wrestling finished off its nonconference slate at 8-1 after a win against former ACC foe Virginia on Saturday.

Big-time response



Six guys win their bouts to lift us over a former ACC rival



>> https://t.co/3LSGfAjM2w #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/nhoIZeW0Mu — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 14, 2023

Former Maryland football wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded 114 receiving yards in the Bills’ postseason victory over the Dolphins on Sunday.

THE BEST WR IN FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/qdyCNCmUaB — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 15, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball’s Brinae Alexander eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career Sunday. She is one of three Terps to reach the milestone this season (Abby Meyers, Lavender Briggs).

Maryland men’s basketball 2023 commits Jamie Kaiser Jr. and DeShawn Harris-Smith were named McDonalds’s All-American Game nominees.

Maryland gymnastics finished off a successful West Virginia Tri-Meet on Friday, beginning the season 2-0 for the fifth consecutive year.