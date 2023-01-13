MM 1.13: Seven Maryland men’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans

Seven players of the reigning national champion Maryland men’s lacrosse team were named Division I Men’s Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine, the publication announced Tuesday.

Graduate defender Brett Makar and senior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman highlighted the Terps’ first-team selections. Makar is coming off a massive senior season, being named the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an Inside Lacrosse First Team All-American. Wierman was perhaps the best faceoff man in the country a year ago, setting program records in faceoffs won (298) and faceoffs taken (451) while being named Big Ten Specialist of the Year.

Three Terps were named to the preseason second team: senior goalie Logan McNaney, graduate midfielder Kyle Long and junior defender Ajax Zappitello.

McNaney finished last season with 200 saves and was named the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Long had a big year himself in 2022, receiving All-Big Ten second team honors and finishing sixth on the team with 42 points. Zappitello broke out last season, leading the team with 27 caused turnovers and being named a Third Team All-American by USILA and Inside Lacrosse.

Rounding out the honors were graduate long stick midfielder John Geppert and junior attackman Owen Murphy, who were named honorable mentions. Geppert, who earned All-Big Ten second team honors in 2022, finished second on the team with 52 ground balls. Murphy, a Johns Hopkins transfer, had a successful 2022 as well, scoring 34 goals, the third most on the team.

Maryland begins its season with a home game against Richmond on Feb. 4. The Terps are favored by 7.5 goals against the Spiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

In other news

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball fell short to No. 6 Indiana in a top-10 Big Ten showdown.

Maryland men’s basketball point guard Jahmir Young has been balling in his first two home Big Ten games, both wins for the Terps.

Jahmir's first two Big Ten games at XFINITY:



27.0 PPG

7.5 RPG

2 wins



Right at home pic.twitter.com/4MixOZXDQU — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 12, 2023

Maryland athletics announced Campus Ink as its newest NIL partner.

Continuing to unlock the possibilities of NIL



We are proud to team up with @campus_ink and @nil_store to provide merchandising opportunities for every Maryland student-athlete.



Coming : @terpsnilstore https://t.co/3qWPJe1bEG — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 12, 2023

Maryland football linebacker Jaishawn Barham was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

Maryland women’s lacrosse goalie Emily Sterling was named Preseason Goalie of the Year by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Starting this season right where she ended her last pic.twitter.com/6cg0nwlCg3 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 12, 2023

Maryland wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen gave an update on the team.

New Clemsen's Corner heading into the Virginia Duals ⬇️



Alumni, don't forget to RSVP to our Feb. 4 Alumni Day Dual Against Rutgers!



▶️ https://t.co/0g3lCTiHtM#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/2FLF0pqYLQ — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 12, 2023

Maryland gymnastics begins its season in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m.

Smile if you compete TOMORROW!!



The Terps open 2023 at the WVU Tri-Meet tomorrow at 7 PM



https://t.co/sdcru6hgRG | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/SDAxYrZrKp — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 12, 2023

Maryland softball’s season is less than four weeks away.

Maryland track and field was active in the community Wednesday.