Game thread: No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Indiana

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball is rolling, riding a six-game winning streak into Bloomington, Indiana, for a top-10 matchup against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network. The game can be streamed here.
The Terps are hefty underdogs; Indiana is favored by 11.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Indiana preview
MM 1.12: Diamond Miller named to USBWA Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List
Maryland women’s basketball leaps into top 10 of AP poll for first time this season, landing at No. 9
Takeaways from No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Michigan State
No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball uses huge third quarter to beat Michigan State, 94-85
Looking ahead at Maryland women’s basketball’s remaining conference slate
Maryland women’s basketball’s Allie Kubek embraces vocal role on the bench
Gia “Hollywood” Cooke brings the energy on and off the court for Maryland women’s basketball
Maryland freshman guard Bri McDaniel’s Chicago roots molded early-season success
Are Maryland women’s basketball’s turnovers a worrisome trend?
The magic and cost behind Maryland women’s basketball’s nonconference scheduling
Maryland women’s basketball media day notebook
Faith Masonius is back from a knee injury and ready to make an impact for Maryland women’s basketball
Loading comments...