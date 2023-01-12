Game thread: No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Indiana

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball is rolling, riding a six-game winning streak into Bloomington, Indiana, for a top-10 matchup against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network. The game can be streamed here.

The Terps are hefty underdogs; Indiana is favored by 11.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

