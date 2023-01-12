 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 1.12: Diamond Miller named to USBWA Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday. Twenty-one players were included on the watch list for the organization’s national player of the year award.

Miller is averaging 18.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, both of which lead Maryland. Her scoring average is on pace to be the program’s highest mark since reigning WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones averaged 19.9 points per contest for the Terps in 2016-17. Miller also leads the Big Ten in blocks with 1.87 per game.

The Terps, now ranked No. 9 nationally, stand at 13-3 overall this season with a 4-1 record in conference play, tied for second place. Miller has stepped up in the team’s biggest games of the season, recording two of her three double-doubles against No. 17 Baylor and No. 7 Notre Dame — the latter of which she hit a buzzer-beating jumper to seal the win for Maryland.

Miller and the Terps take on No. 6 Indiana on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a high-stakes Big Ten matchup.

In other news

Tune into the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Read Andrew Chodes’ preview for Thursday’s big game between No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball and No. 6 Indiana.

Maryland men’s and women’s basketball had a great time hosting athletes from the Special Olympics of Maryland and Prince George’s County.

Maryland baseball received preseason love from College Baseball Nation, checking in at No. 12 in the publication’s preseason rankings.

Maryland football alum Shawne Merriman gives back to the community with his annual coat drive.

Johnny Holliday, the voice of Maryland athletics, paid a visit to the men’s lacrosse team Wednesday.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Abby Bosco was named the Preseason National Defender of the Year by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Relive Maryland wrestling’s Jaron Smith’s big win at home.

Maryland softball had its first day of practice this week as it gears up for the season.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...