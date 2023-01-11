Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball’s roller coaster season

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors discuss Maryland men’s basketball’s big win over Ohio State and the Terps’ previous struggles. After taking a bigger look at the Big Ten, the show wraps up with a Maryland women’s basketball discussion.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a much-needed victory last Sunday, defeating No. 24 Ohio State, 80-73. What went right in the win?

The Terps have dealt with plenty of struggles recently, though. How can they fix them and plan for upcoming Big Ten opponents?

A big-picture look at Big Ten men’s basketball.

Discussing Maryland women’s basketball’s six-game winning streak and where the team stands in a phenomenal Big Ten.

