MM 1.11: Six Maryland women’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans

USA Lacrosse Magazine released its 2023 Division I Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans Tuesday, and six Terps were honored.

Graduate defender Abby Bosco and senior goalie Emily Sterling were named to the publication’s first team. Bosco, who spent four years at Penn before joining the Terps in 2022, is the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year. She started all 22 games as Maryland’s lead defender and picked up 63 ground balls, the most in Big Ten history. Sterling was also nothing short of sensational, being named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and the IWLCA National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Sterling’s .531 save percentage and 7.87 goals against average were both second in the nation.

Senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and graduate defender Marge Donovan were named to the second team. A draw specialist, Ahearn led the Terps with 115 draw controls last season. Meanwhile, Donovan is set to make her Maryland debut this spring after a storied tenure at Princeton. The former Ivy League Defender of the Year has the most career draw controls in Princeton history.

Senior attackers Hannah Leubecker and Libby May were named to the third team. Leubecker, who scored 62 goals and dished out nine assists last season, was named an IWLCA Third Team All-American in 2022. May, a second team All-Big Ten honoree, was second on the Terps with 64 goals and 78 points last year.

Maryland begins its 17-game regular season on Feb. 11, hosting Saint Joseph’s at SECU Stadium.

Maryland women’s basketball is making its national presence felt during its hot streak.

Maryland men’s basketball relived last Sunday’s win over then-No. 24 Ohio State.

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Kevin Huerter is enjoying a successful season with the Sacramento Kings.

Maryland women’s basketball had a great day Monday with its friends from the Prince George’s County Special Olympics.

Maryland football gave props to its defense, which came up clutch throughout the 2022 season.

Prospects Live named Maryland baseball catcher Luke Shliger and shortstop Matt Shaw as Preseason All-Americans.

Maryland wrestling checked into the latest team and individual rankings.

Maryland softball is less than a month away from first pitch in Mexico.