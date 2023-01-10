MM 1.10: No. 22 Maryland wrestling falls to Indiana, 17-16, in first Big Ten dual

No. 22 Maryland wrestling has had historical success this season, but in its first Big Ten conference dual, it fell to Indiana, 17-16.

Maryland started off the event with a loss at 157 pounds, with No. 33 Michael North dropping the first match to No. 20 Derek Giltcher, 7-3. The Terps answered back at 165 pounds, with John Martin Best beating Tyler Lillard, 4-2, tying Indiana at three.

Indiana’s No. 18 DJ Washington beat Maryland’s Dom Solis at 174 pounds, followed by another win by the Hoosiers at 184 pounds to make the Indiana lead 9-3 at intermission.

But the Terps battled back with three consecutive wins. No. 11 Jaxon Smith beat Nick Willham, 5-3, at 197 pounds, Jaron Smith upset No. 31 Jacob Bullock, 3-2, in the heavyweight division and No. 26 Braxton Brown defeated Jacob Moran, 9-0, at 125 pounds in a major decision, pulling the Terps ahead 13-9.

But at 133 pounds, Conner Quinn dropped to No. 32 Henry Porter, 15-4, in a major decision, evening the score again at 13. With two matches left, Kal Miller brought the Terps to the brink of victory with a thrilling upset over No. 33 Cayden Rooks at 141 pounds.

But the Terps fell just short. No. 33 Graham Rooks upset Maryland’s No. 22 Ethen Miller, 5-3, and with the score tied at 16, Maryland wrestling took its first dual loss due to criteria, being outscored by Indiana in total points, 57-46.

Maryland will head to Hampton, Virginia, this weekend in the Virginia duals, facing Oklahoma and Ohio State on Friday and Campbell and Virginia on Saturday.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball leapt into the Top 10 of the AP poll for the first time this season.

Maryland men’s basketball received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll but is still far from being ranked in the AP poll. Despite this, Maryland rose in several rankings, including the NET, after its win over Ohio State.

The team also announced that its game at Iowa next Sunday will tip off at 4:30 p.m.

Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer was inducted into the St. Mary’s High School Athletics Hall of Fame, where she graduated from in 2003.

Maryland Athletics announced the establishment of a new page for its NIL program, organizing the various ways to contribute to athletes at the university.