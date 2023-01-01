How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball heads to Ann Arbor for a New Year’s Day Big Ten matchup against Michigan.
The Terps are coming off two straight nonconference wins as they head into exclusively Big Ten play the rest of the season. Michigan is coming off a thrilling loss to Central Michigan and has had a rocky start to the season.
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 10-3 (1-1 Big Ten)
Michigan: 7-5 (1-0 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 12-7
How to watch and listen
Sunday, Jan. 1, 4:30 PM EST, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: FS1 - Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)
Radio: Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
