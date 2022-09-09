MM 9.9: Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released

The Big Ten announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule Thursday, including 20 conference matchups for first-year head coach Kevin Willard and Maryland.

The Terps begin conference play on Dec. 2 at home against Illinois and Dec. 6 at Wisconsin, part of a challenging five-game stretch that also includes games against Louisville, Tennessee and UCLA.

After three weeks of continued nonconference play, Maryland’s Big Ten schedule kicks fully into gear with a trip to Michigan on New Year’s Day. The Wolverines will come to College Park on Jan. 19.

The Terps have four weekend home games against Big Ten teams: Ohio State on Jan. 8, Nebraska on Jan. 28, Penn State on Feb. 11 and Northwestern on Feb. 26 — the final home game of the season.

Other home games include matchups with Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue and Minnesota.

Maryland only plays Rutgers, Iowa and Michigan State on the road this year, in addition to return games against all other Big Ten teams except for Indiana, Illinois and Northwestern. The Terps’ final two games of the 2022-23 season will come away from XFINITY Center, traveling to Ohio State on Mar. 1 and Penn State on Mar. 5.

The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held Mar. 8-12 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer fell to No. 24 Wake Forest, 1-0.

On the day of her passing, Maryland athletics reminisced on Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to a Terps football game in 1957.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen, Elizabeth II.



We had the honor of hosting The Queen for a football game on her first state visit to the United States in 1957.



We join those mourning across the world. pic.twitter.com/hm9DSrkHxX — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 8, 2022

Our program had the honor of hosting Queen Elizabeth in College Park in 1957.



We join those in Great Britain and across the world in mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/Y3S7d8pKpo — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 8, 2022

Alyssa Thomas continued her outstanding play in the WNBA playoffs, becoming the Connecticut Sun’s all-time leading postseason rebounder en route to a series victory in the semifinals. Thomas plays alongside fellow Terp Brionna Jones.

NUMBER ☝️@athomas_25 is now the all-time leader in postseason rebounds in franchise history! #CTSun pic.twitter.com/kdVd77BG11 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 9, 2022

Maryland football wished its alumni good luck for the 2022 NFL season, including Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished Thursday’s season opener with eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

PRIMETIME STEF IS UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/ID1WtvWnHI — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 9, 2022

Maryland tennis’ Selma Cadar was ranked No. 102 in ITA Tennis’ national preseason rankings.

The court at XFINITY Center got a facelift for the upcoming season.

A fresh look at XFINITY



Basketball pic.twitter.com/0tXdlwQ6Ih — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 8, 2022

Maryland women’s golf released its starting lineup for the Yale Invitational this weekend.

Fanatics released a new line of officially-licensed jerseys for college teams, including Maryland football and its players.