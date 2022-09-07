Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football week one recap and Charlotte preview

The Testudo Times Podcast is back for another week! On this episode, the editors completely break down Maryland football’s performance against Buffalo in week one. Then, they make predictions and dive into the Terps’ week two matchup with Charlotte.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football beat Buffalo, 31-10, in week one. Who shined for the Terps?

What have we seen from starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa thus far?

The state of the Charlotte 49ers (0-2), Maryland’s week two opponent

Predictions for Saturday’s matchup with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.