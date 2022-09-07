MM 9.7: Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Maryland field hockey is off to a spectacular 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and forward Hope Rose was been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week by the conference for her performances.
Rose has been a big performer for the team so far, especially when they have faced ranked opponents. Against No. 14 Boston College and No. 18 Duke, Rose had two goals and three assists to help the team remain perfect.
Her three-goal contribution in the Terps’ 7-2 victory over former ACC rival Duke was the driving force behind the victory. She will hope to keep adding to her accolades as the team faces No. 12 Harvard in the Terrapin Invitational on Friday.
In other news
Maryland football announced that Jaelyn Duncan, Tyler Baylor and Colton Spangler will be the team’s captain on Saturday against Charlotte.
Leading us into Week 2— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 6, 2022
Your captains: @king_jay70, @TheTyBaylor, @c_spangler12 pic.twitter.com/W2Alb4i9nv
Maryland field hockey shared some of its hot takes.
Get to know @TerpsFH with these teammate hot takes. pic.twitter.com/chLNnlTbtp— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) September 6, 2022
Former Maryland women’s basketball player Brionna Jones received her Sixth Player of the Year award.
Proud family moment @_bjones18 https://t.co/3Av3jJ5JYo— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 7, 2022
Maryland women’s basketball shared photos from a practice.
Finding our groove #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/4UxYwULC5f— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 6, 2022
Maryland men’s basketball got some work in at the Reckord Armory.
Practice with a purpose— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) September 6, 2022
The guys are back pic.twitter.com/YfUjGvtObK
Maryland volleyball’s head coach Adam Hughes gave some of his thoughts on the season so far.
Two weeks into the season and the adventure has only just begun.— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 6, 2022
Catch Coach Hughes' early-season thoughts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DGNSDIoZ46
Maryland men’s soccer shared photos from its triumphant win against Virginia.
Our most goals against Virginia in 47 years— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 6, 2022
What a night in D.C.@MDLottery
Maryland football revealed its players of the week after its season opener.
Week one stars #TBIA pic.twitter.com/E7IbdSuQWF— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 6, 2022
Terps football highlighted senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett’s performances as of late.
Jakorian Bennett has more PBUs since the beginning of last season than anyone in the nation#TBIA pic.twitter.com/CvZNZ6HLTM— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 6, 2022
