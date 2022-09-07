MM 9.7: Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Maryland field hockey is off to a spectacular 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and forward Hope Rose was been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week by the conference for her performances.

Rose has been a big performer for the team so far, especially when they have faced ranked opponents. Against No. 14 Boston College and No. 18 Duke, Rose had two goals and three assists to help the team remain perfect.

Her three-goal contribution in the Terps’ 7-2 victory over former ACC rival Duke was the driving force behind the victory. She will hope to keep adding to her accolades as the team faces No. 12 Harvard in the Terrapin Invitational on Friday.

In other news

Maryland football announced that Jaelyn Duncan, Tyler Baylor and Colton Spangler will be the team’s captain on Saturday against Charlotte.

Maryland field hockey shared some of its hot takes.

Get to know @TerpsFH with these teammate hot takes. ​ pic.twitter.com/chLNnlTbtp — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) September 6, 2022

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Brionna Jones received her Sixth Player of the Year award.

Maryland women’s basketball shared photos from a practice.

Maryland men’s basketball got some work in at the Reckord Armory.

Practice with a purpose



The guys are back pic.twitter.com/YfUjGvtObK — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) September 6, 2022

Maryland volleyball’s head coach Adam Hughes gave some of his thoughts on the season so far.

Two weeks into the season and the adventure has only just begun.



Catch Coach Hughes' early-season thoughts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DGNSDIoZ46 — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 6, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer shared photos from its triumphant win against Virginia.

Our most goals against Virginia in 47 years



What a night in D.C.@MDLottery — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 6, 2022

Maryland football revealed its players of the week after its season opener.

Terps football highlighted senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett’s performances as of late.