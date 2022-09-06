MM 9.6: Maryland football running back Roman Hemby named Big Ten Freshman of the week

After a monster seven-carry, 114-yard rushing performance against Buffalo last Saturday, redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

In his first action as the Terps’ No. 1 running back, Hemby looked like the answer Maryland fans have been looking for in the backfield since Anthony McFarland Jr. got drafted in 2020.

He ran for two touchdowns that were both big-time runs, going for 33 and 70 yards, respectively. The redshirt freshman also posted a whopping 16.3 yards per carry, showing that he can get many big chunk plays to help out the passing game.

Hemby will look to keep his hot collegiate start going when the Terps take on Charlotte this Saturday.

In other news

Emmett Siegel released grades for Maryland football’s position groups’ respective performances against Buffalo.

Colin McNamara had the recap of Maryland men’s soccer’s blowout win over Virginia in “The Battle for the DMV.”

Jack Parry summed up Maryland volleyball’s 2-1 weekend at the Stony Brook Invitational.

Maryland football congratulated Maryland native Frances Tiafoe, who was repping the Terps, on his US Open upset win over Rafael Nadal.

YOU KNOW BIG FOE WAS REPPIN THE HOMETOWN! pic.twitter.com/SmkjQNQBog — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 5, 2022

Niklas Neumann made a gigantic save on a penalty kick in Maryland soccer’s win against Virginia.

Niklas said no



Gigantic PK save tonight pic.twitter.com/8uaYMeHHPn — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 6, 2022

Maryland athletics had quite the run against its former ACC foes.

In the last 24 hours, Maryland teams have defeated Duke and Virginia by a combined 13-3.



We love it — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 6, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer shared highlights of two of its goals from Sunday’s 3-0 victory over George Mason.

NCAA showed love to Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer after her first win at the helm of the program.

Maryland women’s lacrosse reflected on its Tewaaraton Award finalists throughout the years.