MM 9.5: Brionna Jones named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Former Maryland women’s basketball standout and current Connecticut Sun star Brionna Jones was named the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.
A near-unanimous winner of this year’s award, Jones helped lead the Sun to a 25-11 regular season record, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference.
Jones followed up last season, in which she was named the league’s most improved player, with an impressive stat line this season of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.22 steals per game.
The 2017 draft pick appeared in all 36 contests this season including her second consecutive all-star game.
Jones continues her play alongside former Terp Alyssa Thomas in the WNBA playoffs when the Sun take on the Chicago Sky in game four of the league’s semifinals Tuesday night.
In other news
Over the weekend, Maryland football opened its season with a 31-10 win over Buffalo
Read some takeaways from the season-opening win.
Maryland men’s soccer has a showdown against Virginia tonight.
Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten matchups played out over the weekend.
Maryland women’s soccer notched its first win of the season, and the first in the Meghan Ryan Nemzer era.
September 4, 2022
Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa became the fastest player in school history to reach 5,000 passing yards.
Fastest to 5K in Maryland history@tauliaa12 #TBIA pic.twitter.com/uvWujChM8T— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 4, 2022
Maryland field hockey easily took down Duke.
Teamwork makes the dreamwork!!— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 4, 2022
Great team play propels us to a B1G win today
https://t.co/iFX7mewmLy | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/Kvm349sGQA
Maryland volleyball’s Laila Ricks and Sydney Dowler were named to the Stony Brook Invitational All-Tournament team.
-— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 4, 2022
Laila Ricks (24 kills, 17 blocks, 8 aces)
Sydney Dowler (82 assists, 10 blocks, 7 kills, 6 aces) pic.twitter.com/jv86MTK5QP
Maryland football’s roster this season consists of 15 graduate student-athletes, who wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms.
More than football— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 4, 2022
Proud of all our grads for doing it the right way#TBIA pic.twitter.com/Y9nCa574V4
