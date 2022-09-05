MM 9.5: Brionna Jones named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Former Maryland women’s basketball standout and current Connecticut Sun star Brionna Jones was named the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

A near-unanimous winner of this year’s award, Jones helped lead the Sun to a 25-11 regular season record, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Jones followed up last season, in which she was named the league’s most improved player, with an impressive stat line this season of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.22 steals per game.

The 2017 draft pick appeared in all 36 contests this season including her second consecutive all-star game.

Jones continues her play alongside former Terp Alyssa Thomas in the WNBA playoffs when the Sun take on the Chicago Sky in game four of the league’s semifinals Tuesday night.

In other news

Over the weekend, Maryland football opened its season with a 31-10 win over Buffalo

Read some takeaways from the season-opening win.

Maryland men’s soccer has a showdown against Virginia tonight.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten matchups played out over the weekend.

Maryland women’s soccer notched its first win of the season, and the first in the Meghan Ryan Nemzer era.

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa became the fastest player in school history to reach 5,000 passing yards.

Maryland field hockey easily took down Duke.

Teamwork makes the dreamwork!!



Great team play propels us to a B1G win today



https://t.co/iFX7mewmLy | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/Kvm349sGQA — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 4, 2022

Maryland volleyball’s Laila Ricks and Sydney Dowler were named to the Stony Brook Invitational All-Tournament team.

-



Laila Ricks (24 kills, 17 blocks, 8 aces)

Sydney Dowler (82 assists, 10 blocks, 7 kills, 6 aces) pic.twitter.com/jv86MTK5QP — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 4, 2022

Maryland football’s roster this season consists of 15 graduate student-athletes, who wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms.