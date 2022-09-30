 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 9.30: Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw named Perfect Game Summer Player of the Year

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

The accolades continue to roll in for Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw, who was named the Perfect Game Baseball Summer Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Shaw had an incredible summer for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League, considered by most to be the best summer collegiate baseball league in the country. Shaw led the league with a .363 average and hit five home runs while driving in 17 RBIs. He was named the league’s most valuable player. Among his many feats this summer, Shaw became the first player in the Cape Cod league to hit for the cycle since 2011.

Maryland’s star shortstop’s summer comes after an incredible spring season for the Terps. Shaw started 60 games for Maryland last season, hitting .290, mashing 22 homers and driving in 67 RBIs.

Now a junior, Shaw looks to continue his stardom for Maryland baseball. His summer is the latest sign of greatness to come.

In other news

Andrew Chodes covered Maryland women’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 23 Wisconsin.

Maryland women’s basketball ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Notre Dame will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Terps football offered a sneak peek of its script helmets ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

Maryland men’s lacrosse alums Matt Dunn and Kyle Bernlohr returned to College Park.

Terps track & field made its final preparations ahead of the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University.

Three Maryland tennis players will compete in the ITA Tennis Women’s All-American Championships from Oct. 1-9.

Maryland tennis will host the Bedford Cup at the Junior Tennis Champions Center this weekend.

