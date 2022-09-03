Buffalo vs. Maryland: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football’s season is finally here. The season opener will take place Saturday in College Park at noon.
The Terps enter this season with heightened expectations in large part due to the return of a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball.
Maryland will kick off the season against a nonconference opponent in Buffalo. Maryland has won 10 straight season openers against nonconference opponents and hopes to continue that trend at home.
Let’s take a look at the first game of the season for the Terps.
The numbers
Maryland: 0-0 (7-6 in 2021)
Buffalo: 0-0 (4-8 in 2021)
All-time series: This is the first ever matchup between Maryland and Buffalo.
How to watch and listen
Saturday, Sept. 3, 12:00 p.m. EST; Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network - Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron, Meghan McKeown
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter
Streaming: FOX Sports App
