Buffalo vs. Maryland: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football’s season is finally here. The season opener will take place Saturday in College Park at noon.

The Terps enter this season with heightened expectations in large part due to the return of a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball.

Maryland will kick off the season against a nonconference opponent in Buffalo. Maryland has won 10 straight season openers against nonconference opponents and hopes to continue that trend at home.

Let’s take a look at the first game of the season for the Terps.

The numbers

Maryland: 0-0 (7-6 in 2021)

Buffalo: 0-0 (4-8 in 2021)

All-time series: This is the first ever matchup between Maryland and Buffalo.

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -24

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Sept. 3, 12:00 p.m. EST; Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network - Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron, Meghan McKeown

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Catch up before the game

Maryland football vs. Buffalo preview

“He takes care of us:” A look at the relationship between quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offensive line

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Buffalo preview

How tailgating brings the Terps community together during football season

Predictions for Maryland football’s 2022 season

What the “next step” looks like for Maryland football

Breaking down Maryland football’s 2022 schedule

Maryland football’s special teams unit bolstered by the addition of kicker Chad Ryland

Maryland football’s linemen could be the key to its defense

Maryland football’s defense will rely on returning All-Big Ten corners and new starting safeties in 2022

With Chigoziem Okonkwo gone, Maryland football looks to find a star in returning group of tight ends

How Taulia Tagovailoa can prove he’s the most “underrated player in the country”

Maryland football’s wide receivers could be among the nation’s best in 2022

Maryland football’s running back room looks as deep as ever in 2022

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.