MM 9.29: Maryland men’s golf places fifth at the Howard/USF Invitational

Maryland men’s golf finished up its tournament at the Howard and University of San Francisco Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday in Potomac, Maryland. Maryland placed 5th overall at the Invitational, with a score of +68 as a team.

Three Terps finished with top 20 finishes, with Will Celiberti and Dillon Brown tied for 16th with a score of +15.

William Koras finished in 18th place while shooting +16 and Ronnie Kim in 21st with a score of +18. This is the first and only tournament the men’s team will play in Maryland this season.

Maryland Places Fifth @TPCPotomac



"There were a lot of positives to take away from this event. The lessons we learned this week will pay dividends for the rest of the season." -HC Phillips



Final Results: #GolfTerps

Maryland has two more tournaments left, one being the Purdue Fall Invitational on October 11-12 and the other the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational in Vero Beach, Florida, on Oct 16-17.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer faces No. 23 Wisconsin in Madison tonight at 8 p.m.

Maryland track & field prepares for a meet on Friday at Lehigh University.

Terps running back Antwain Littleton II has a 5-game touchdown streak spanning back to last year against Virginia Tech. The streak is the second-longest in the country.

Nose for the end zone @7golivee's TD streak is the second longest in the country

The script Terps helmets have arrived in College Park. The throwback uniforms will be worn on Saturday when Maryland football faces Michigan State at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland

Maryland baseball rose 33 spots from last year and ranked as the 37th-best program in the country, according to D1Baseball’s rankings.

Maryland making moves



The #DirtyTerps move up 33 spots in D1 Baseball's 2022 Top-100 Program Rankings

Maryland field hockey previews a video on alumni that have played at the national level.





Maryland field hockey has a long history of players representing their country at the national level



Watch more on episode 1 of All-Access, dropping next week.

Maryland softball will play Penn State in a fall exhibition game on Oct. 15th in Williamsport, Pennsylvania along with a Little League Softball clinic.