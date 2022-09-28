Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football at Michigan recap and Michigan State preview

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast as we wrap up September! On this episode, the editors break down Maryland football’s competitive loss at No. 4 Michigan. The perception around the team is positive as a big home game against Michigan State looms, which they preview completely.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland fought in Ann Arbor, Michigan, ultimately losing 34-27 to the Wolverines. How did the Terps go wire-to-wire with the reigning Big Ten champs?

Did its defense give Maryland a chance to win the game?

Recapping quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s performance and what he needs to do moving forward

Previewing Saturday’s home game against the 2-2 Michigan State Spartans

Predictions for the game, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

