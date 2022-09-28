MM 9.28: Maryland men’s soccer’s Nick Richardson named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Maryland men’s soccer redshirt senior defender Nick Richardson was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following a successful week in Big Ten play, as the Terps tied Penn State, 3-3, and earned a 1-0 win over No. 13 Ohio State.

Richardson had a tremendous impact in both matchups. Against Penn State, Richardson netted his second goal of the season on an impressive shot in the first half.

Against the Buckeyes, Richardson played outstanding defense while helping lead the Terps to their first shutout of the season. This was the first time Maryland has shut out the Buckeyes since 2019.

Richardson joins teammates William Kulvik, Niklas Neumann and Chris Rindov in earning the award this season.

Maryland will look to continue its impressive play on Friday against Old Dominion at 7 p.m. in College Park. The game will be broadcast on BTN Plus.

In other news

Maryland football kicker Chad Ryland is the first Terp to make two 50-yard field goals in a single game.

Maryland women’s basketball wishes junior transfer Allie Kubek a speedy recovery after suffering a season-ending injury.

Maryland vs. Michigan was the third most watched game during week four of college football with 4.4 million viewers.

FloWrestling and InterMat released their 2022-2023 rankings and the Terps are well represented.

Maryland women’s soccer has three more home games left this season.

Maryland track and field got some work done in the weight room to prepare for its season.

Check out Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley and fellow Big Ten football coaches try and explain what an NFT is.