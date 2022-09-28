MM 9.28: Maryland men’s soccer’s Nick Richardson named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Maryland men’s soccer redshirt senior defender Nick Richardson was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following a successful week in Big Ten play, as the Terps tied Penn State, 3-3, and earned a 1-0 win over No. 13 Ohio State.
Richardson had a tremendous impact in both matchups. Against Penn State, Richardson netted his second goal of the season on an impressive shot in the first half.
Against the Buckeyes, Richardson played outstanding defense while helping lead the Terps to their first shutout of the season. This was the first time Maryland has shut out the Buckeyes since 2019.
Richardson joins teammates William Kulvik, Niklas Neumann and Chris Rindov in earning the award this season.
Maryland will look to continue its impressive play on Friday against Old Dominion at 7 p.m. in College Park. The game will be broadcast on BTN Plus.
In other news
Maryland football kicker Chad Ryland is the first Terp to make two 50-yard field goals in a single game.
maRYLAND@C_Ryland38 is the first Terp to make two 50 yarders in a single game pic.twitter.com/tO6aqnS5vJ— erps Football (@TerpsFootball) September 27, 2022
Maryland women’s basketball wishes junior transfer Allie Kubek a speedy recovery after suffering a season-ending injury.
for a speedy recovery for @alliekubek! ❤️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 27, 2022
Junior transfer Allie Kubek has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/Kdkdc53wbd
Maryland vs. Michigan was the third most watched game during week four of college football with 4.4 million viewers.
Maryland-Michigan was the 3rd most watched college football game of Week 4 as 4.4M viewers tuned in to FOX. pic.twitter.com/eawnn128GG— Dustin Semonavick (@TerpsSID) September 27, 2022
FloWrestling and InterMat released their 2022-2023 rankings and the Terps are well represented.
The first 2022-23 @FloWrestling and @InterMat rankings are out and the Terps are well-represented!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/fCSOc1YYvi— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) September 27, 2022
Maryland women’s soccer has three more home games left this season.
3 More Chances to See the Terps at Ludwig this Season— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) September 27, 2022
⚽️ 10/2 vs Michigan State
⚽️ 10/9 vs Penn State
⚽️ 10/16 vs Minnesota
️ | https://t.co/fDdXCs2GQq pic.twitter.com/OJclStl1g9
Maryland track and field got some work done in the weight room to prepare for its season.
Finishing off the day in the weight room #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/gWbuCT97uO— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) September 27, 2022
Check out Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley and fellow Big Ten football coaches try and explain what an NFT is.
.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2022
We asked our @B1GFootball coaches to do just that, and it went mostly as expected. pic.twitter.com/wEidvN0iev
Loading comments...