Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson.

Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.

She entered Maryland at a transformative time in the program with multiple players leaving the team last season for other schools. She was one of five players Frese acquired via the transfer portal for this season’s roster.

Kubek was expected play an important role for Maryland, providing depth to its potent backcourt.

The Terps now have 12 active players on the roster.