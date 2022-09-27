Terps in the NFL: Former Maryland football stars produce in week three

While Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t record his third straight 100-plus-yard receiving game in a row to start the 2022 NFL season, he was still the most productive former Terp on an NFL field in week three.

Four passes got away from him, but Diggs caught seven passes on 11 targets for 74 yards, averaging 10.57 yards per catch. For the first week this season, he was not the Bills’ leading receiver, and was actually its third leading receiver behind running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Diggs went up against a stout Miami Dolphins defense featuring cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. While he put up pretty good numbers, they weren’t enough to help the Bills win as they lost a nail-biter to the Dolphins, 21-19.

Two defensive lineman managed to open their sack accounts for the 2022 season, as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson each had their best games of the year.

Ngakoue played 68% of defensive snaps against the Chiefs and had a big impact off the edge for his first time in Indianapolis. He had two combined tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack. To go along with those numbers, he also recorded two QB hits to help put some pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and earn a win, 20-17.

For Jefferson, he started his first game of the year and didn’t disappoint, putting up his first sack of the season. The defensive lineman also had two tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a QB hit while playing 56% of the defensive snaps for the Seahawks during their 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

While Green Bay safety Darnell Savage may be allowing a 100% completion percentage when he is in coverage this season and only got one tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, he still made a big impact for the Packers.

While the Bucs were driving down the field toward the end of the first half, Tampa Bay wide receiver Breshad Perriman caught a pass and ran down the middle of the field. But, Packers linebacker Quay Walker was there to punch the ball out of his hands, forcing a fumble that was promptly recovered by Savage. This marks his first fumble recovery of the season, and an important recovery as the Packers won in a close one, 14-12.

The Packers get it right back! Quay Walker strips Breshad Perriman, and Darnell Savage recovers! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/CeRvlXxjKj — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore played his worst game of the 2022 season against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While he got six targets — the same amount that he did in weeks one and two — he was only able to make one catch for two yards. He actually produced more in the running game, where he got two carries for 13 yards, as the Panthers beat the Saints, 22-14.

Moore has started this season with just 88 receiving yards through three games. He’ll need to pick those numbers up if he wants to have his fourth straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

After playing his first game of the season on Thursday Night Football in week two, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson didn’t play in the team’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week three due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right ankle that kept him out in the season opener.

Other performers