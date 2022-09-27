MM 9.27: Maryland field hockey’s Sophie Klautz named Big Ten Freshman of The Week for second time this season

After No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s 2-1 week that included a perfect mark in Big Ten play, midfielder Sophie Klautz was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time.

The Terps dominated Michigan State on Sunday, and the first-year Terp was integral in their effort. Klautz totaled five shots and the opening goal for the Terps, which led to the 7-2 rout. Klatuz was named Freshman of the Week at the beginning of the season when she scored twice in the season opener against Drexel, a game Maryland would win, 7-1.

Klautz has started five games as a freshman for the Terps and looks to continue to contribute to the team’s continued success this year.

Maryland’s next game is on the road against No. 5 Iowa on Friday.

In other news

Maryland volleyball sold out its home matchup against No. 3 Nebraska. The match will be on Sunday at the XFINITY Center Pavilion at 2 p.m.

Maryland football is a 7-point favorite against Michigan State for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. contest, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This game will feature the “Script Terps” throwback uniforms.

Maryland’s Oct. 8 game against Purdue will be a noon game on the Big Ten Network.

Maryland baseball announced its fall schedule.

Mark your



Maryland baseball is returning to The Bob for fall ball action⚾



https://t.co/LvAk1aMnuI | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/StjoxWn3k7 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) September 26, 2022

Maryland men’s golf continues its tournament in Potomac, Maryland.

Maryland men’s lacrosse showed out at the US Lacrosse training camp.