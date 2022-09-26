Big Ten weekend review: week four

Big Ten teams registered a total record of 7-6 this week, highlighted by statement victories and a few deflating losses. Here’s what stood out from this weekend.

Biggest surprise: Maryland vs. No. 4 Michigan

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley led his team on the road for a Saturday afternoon clash with Jim Harbaugh and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines.

Many did not give the Terps much of a chance, as Michigan was favored by 17 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Terps did not get off to a good start initially, as sophomore wide receiver Tai Felton fumbled the opening kickoff, giving Michigan outstanding field position just seconds into the game.

Michigan capitalized on Maryland’s miscue when quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a 10-yard touchdown to senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker. The Wolverines took a 7-0 lead with just eight seconds expired in the first quarter.

Michigan kicker Jake Moody later sent a 52-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Wolverines a 10-3 advantage.

In response, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa orchestrated a drive that traveled over 75 yards, using just under six minutes of the game clock.

The Terps shocked many, as they ended their drive with running back Antwain Littleton II tying the game at 10 on a two-yard touchdown run.

Going into halftime, Maryland trailed 17-13 in a surprisingly competitive first half.

Many Maryland fans held their breath when Tagovailoa went down with what Locksley reported as a rib injury in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa returned, though, and led the Terps on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the star quarterback connecting with Felton for a 4-yard touchdown. The touchdown trimmed Michigan’s lead to 24-19.

However, Michigan running back Blake Corum ultimately sealed the game in the fourth quarter on a 47-yard score down the left sideline.

Maryland suffered its first defeat in a 34-27 loss to No. 4 Michigan.

Statement game: Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Coming into the 2022 season, Michigan State was ranked as the No. 15 team in the country and figured to play a prominent role in the Big Ten.

After handily defeating their first two opponents by a margin of 87-13, the Spartans dropped their first game last week in a road matchup with Washington by a score of 39-28.

Minnesota traveled to Spartan Stadium following three impressive victories to open the season. The Golden Gophers looked to pick up another victory in a season where many are favoring them to capture the Big Ten West title.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim put on dazzling performances in the early-season conference matchup.

To open the game, Morgan marched Minnesota down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was highlighted by Ibrahim scampering in for the 2-yard touchdown. Ibrahim’s score gave the Golden Gophers a lead it would never relinquish.

Ibrahim, a Baltimore native, gashed Michigan State to the result of 22 touches for 123 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Heading into the final quarter, Minnesota extended its lead to 31-0 with Morgan tossing a short pass to wide receiver Daniel Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown, his second of the day.

Michigan State finally got on the board in the fourth quarter with backup quarterback Noah Kim launching a 27-yard touchdown to wide receiver Germie Bernard.

The Golden Gophers crushed Michigan State, 34-7, to make a resounding statement to the rest of the country.

Minnesota remains unbeaten and will host Purdue next week at Huntington Bank Stadium, while Michigan State will travel to College Park for a date with the Terps.

Upset game: Miami (Ohio) vs. Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats hosted the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in a Saturday afternoon clash at Ryan Field.

Despite suffering two previous losses, Northwestern was favored by seven points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Northwestern got on the board first with a 10-play, 58-yard drive that resulted in quarterback Ryan Hilinski charging in for a 1-yard touchdown run. Hilinski’s quarterback sneak gave Northwestern a 7-0 lead.

Miami found the equalizer on a short field in Northwestern territory. Quarterback Aveon Smith tossed a 12-yard touchdown to redshirt senior wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer. Their short connection tied the game at seven apiece.

When both teams returned from the locker room, they searched for the go-ahead score late into the game.

The Wildcats went on a 12-play drive that lasted over five minutes with junior running back Cam Porter taking it in for a 2-yard touchdown. Porter’s touchdown gave Northwestern a 14-7 lead.

The RedHawks needed just three plays to go 75 yards for Smith to display his dual-threat ability on a one-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14.

In the fourth quarter, Miami used over six minutes of clock to get in position for kicker Graham Nicholson to nail a 36-yard, game-winning field goal.

Miami (Ohio) secured a 17-14 victory and handed Northwestern its third consecutive defeat.