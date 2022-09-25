No. 3 Maryland field hockey demolishes Michigan State, 7-2

With Maryland field hockey sporting a 6-0 lead, star sophomore forward Hope Rose planted her feet in the middle of the circle before firing a shot past the outstretched hands of Michigan State goalie Monique Jardell. It was Rose’s second goal of the day in a dominant performance that helped Maryland earn a 7-2 victory over Michigan State.

With authority, Maryland improved to 9-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in Big Ten play. The Terps will have the week off before a massive weekend road trip with games against No. 5 Iowa and No. 1 Northwestern.

The Terps came into Sunday’s contest looking to start fast, as they didn’t record the game-winning goal until overtime to defeat No. 8 Michigan at home on Sept. 23.

Maryland wasted no time unleashing its offense. With fewer than 11 minutes left in the opening quarter, the Terps made Michigan State’s defense pay for its overcommitment.

Maryland graduate defender Riley Donnelly dribbled along the right sideline before finding freshman midfielder Sophie Klautz in front of the cage. Klautz caught the ball in stride and fired a goal into the left side of the cage to give the Terps a 1-0 lead.

The Maryland offense wouldn’t settle after scoring the opening goal. With fewer than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine sprinted in transition before ultimately firing a strong shot into the cage. DeBerdine’s shot was blocked, but Rose corralled the rebound and sent the goal into the right side of the cage. Rose’s goal extended the Terps lead to 2-0.

With a two-goal lead already established, Maryland’s offense continued to apply pressure.

About a minute after Rose’s goal, graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt used nifty dribbling to maneuver her way into the circle. Donraadt swiftly moved to her left before firing an impressive shot that clanked into the back of the cage for a goal. Donraadt’s goal gave the Terps a commanding 3-0 lead after the first 15 minutes of action.

Coming out of the first half, Maryland looked to put a stranglehold on the game.

Maryland turned defense into offense immediately out of the halftime break. Rose stole the ball and then used nimble stick skills before finding DeBerdine in front of the cage for Maryland’s fourth goal of the game, giving the Terps a 4-0 lead.

The Terps offense wouldn’t stop there, as they continued the onslaught. About halfway through the third quarter, Donnelly juked out defenders before maneuvering into the circle to fire a rocket into the back of the cage. Donnelly scored her first goal of the season to give Maryland an overwhelming 5-0 lead.

With the game already out of hand, Maryland continued to pour it on. With just a few minutes left in regulation, graduate midfielder Leah Crouse sent a strong shot into the cage to give the Terps a 6-0 lead.

Michigan State chipped in two fourth quarter goals by graduate midfielder Isa Van Der Weij and the Terps got one more to give Maryland the five point win.

Maryland’s next matchup will be on Friday against the Hawkeyes at 4 p.m.

Three things to know