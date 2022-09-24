Maryland vs. Michigan: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Maryland faces its first Big Ten opponent of the season when it travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines.
Maryland swept its nonconference schedule, including an ugly, but gutsy win over SMU in College Park last week. Michigan has dominated its competition so far this season, albeit playing weak opponents.
Michigan has owned Maryland in recent years, outscoring the Terps by over 200 points in the last six meetings combined. While Michigan is coming off a Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Maryland is also coming off its first bowl win in over a decade.
It’s a difficult first Big Ten test for Maryland, but to take the next step, it needs to show it can compete with these kinds of programs. Let’s take a look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 3-0 (7-6 in 2021)
Michigan: 3-0 (12-2 in 2021)
All-time series: Michigan leads 9-1
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan -17, O/U 64.5
How to watch and listen
Saturday, Sept. 24, 12:10 p.m. EDT; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: FOX — Play-By-Play: Gus Johnson, Analyst: Joel Klatt, Sideline: Jenny Taft
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter
Streaming: FOX Sports App, Sling TV
Catch up before the game
Maryland football vs. No. 4 Michigan preview
How Maryland football is addressing its penalty problem
Family bonds, strong values have paved the path for Roman Hemby’s success on the big stage
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. SMU recap and No. 4 Michigan preview
Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week four
Jakorian Bennett wanted to quit football. Now, he’s living out his dreams on the gridiron at Maryland.
Maryland Athletics inks partnership with SECU, football stadium to be renamed SECU Stadium
Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football smothers Charlotte, 56-21
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s dominant victory over Charlotte
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its week two win over Charlotte
Tennis star Frances Tiafoe will be at the game. Read about his relationship with the Maryland community.
Maryland football dismantles Buffalo, 31-10, in season opener
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s season-opening win over Buffalo
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its season-opening win over Buffalo
“He takes care of us:” A look at the relationship between quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offensive line
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...