Maryland vs. Michigan: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Maryland faces its first Big Ten opponent of the season when it travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland swept its nonconference schedule, including an ugly, but gutsy win over SMU in College Park last week. Michigan has dominated its competition so far this season, albeit playing weak opponents.

Michigan has owned Maryland in recent years, outscoring the Terps by over 200 points in the last six meetings combined. While Michigan is coming off a Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Maryland is also coming off its first bowl win in over a decade.

It’s a difficult first Big Ten test for Maryland, but to take the next step, it needs to show it can compete with these kinds of programs. Let’s take a look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 3-0 (7-6 in 2021)

Michigan: 3-0 (12-2 in 2021)

All-time series: Michigan leads 9-1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan -17, O/U 64.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Sept. 24, 12:10 p.m. EDT; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX — Play-By-Play: Gus Johnson, Analyst: Joel Klatt, Sideline: Jenny Taft

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Sling TV

