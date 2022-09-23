MM 9.23: Maryland gymnastics head coach Brett Nelligan agrees to five-year contract extention

Fresh off an NCAA Regionals appearance last season, Maryland gymnastics head coach Brett Nelligan had his contract extended five years on Wednesday. The new deal goes through 2027.

Having been in charge of the program for 14 years, Nelligan has made 11 NCAA Regional appearances in his time at Maryland. He has a 206-164 overall record, and the team went 18-9 last season.

Despite finishing sixth place at the Big Ten Tournament last season, 2021 marked the highest the team has finished in the event in eight years. Nelligan said that with things on the rise, his expectations remain high.

“The Maryland gymnastics family is strong and what we achieved together last season was incredible. This season we have our sights set even higher, it’s a great time to be a Terp,” he said in a release.

“Brett has been a part of the Maryland gymnastics family for decades and we are thrilled that he will continue to lead our program for years to come,” athletic director Damon Evans added. “The future of Maryland gymnastics is very bright under Brett’s leadership.”

In other news

Ben Dickson profiled Maryland football redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby’s journey, highlighted by his family and core values.

Sam Oshtry broke down Maryland football’s penalty issue and how it can fix it.

Maryland basketball released its TV schedule for the upcoming season.

Coming soon: Basketball



⏰ x — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) September 22, 2022

Maryland football freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham recorded the most tackles by a true freshman at Maryland in two decades against SMU.

Most tackles by a Terp true freshman in 20 years@JaishawnBarham is legit. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/RGpyrAC7nV — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 22, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse released the team’s fall ball schedule.

Catch us around the DMV this fall!



https://t.co/w0pZ1iPgti pic.twitter.com/YKp8E2i89S — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) September 22, 2022

University of Maryland alum Patty Daley will be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Congrats to Terp alum Patty Daley on being selected for induction to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame!



Legendary official in our sport. https://t.co/dzBGiaxCU2 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) September 22, 2022

Former Maryland men’s soccer player Ben Bender was named on the MLS 22 under 22 list.

FUUUUUUUUUTURE



Ben Bender has a bright one pic.twitter.com/1sQS15Ci7p — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 22, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer defender Chris Rindov shared his story about his journey, starting as a walk-on.

Chris Rindov was planning to play club soccer



Now he's a captain and one of the best center backs in the nation.



The story of the Rockville native's rise from walk-on to star on All-Access. pic.twitter.com/WBHcz2bBi7 — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 22, 2022

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas put up a near triple-double against Belgium.

AT doing AT things! https://t.co/JYsfkxCcLu — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 22, 2022

Maryland baseball showcased photos from its first fall practices.

Maryland women’s soccer shared a video of what practice looks like from the point of view of a player.

Four Maryland volleyball players are ranked in the top five block leaders in the Big Ten.