MM 9.22: Maryland football announces formation of The Best Is Ahead Foundation as new NIL collective

Maryland football announced the formation a new of The Best is Ahead Foundation Wednesday, a non-profit foundation which will create NIL programs and initiatives that help underserved youth in the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area.

The NIL collective will be run Jeff Leventhal, a Maryland businessman, and former pro football player Dan Crowley. It will be supported by former Maryland football player and founder of Under Armour Kevin Plank.

The program will look to utilize NIL for community programs and initiatives, including gun violence education, mental health awareness, drug & alcohol prevention and literacy programs. Crowley talked about the importance of giving name, image and likeness opportunities for the players that don’t make it to the league.

“We want to help those players who do not go that far understand how to make the most of their college years and how to prepare for life after football,” Crowley said.

The multi-million dollar initiative will be solely focused on supporting Maryland football players and is a key step in helping head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps compete with other big-name programs that have established NIL collectives of their own.

In other news

Maryland women’s lacrosse welcomed new recruit Emma Muchnick.

Maryland’s soccer stadium, Ludwig Field, was rocking on Tuesday night against Penn State.

Maryland athletics shared an article about Terps volleyball’s growth as a team going into Big Ten play.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa made an appearance on TMZ Sports.

Maryland women’s basketball released the team’s TV schedule for the upcoming season.

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Alyssa Thomas became the first WNBA player to record four triple-doubles in a season.

Former Maryland star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is joined by legendary wideout Jerry Rice in his historic Monday Night Football success.