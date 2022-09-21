Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. SMU recap and No. 4 Michigan preview

The Testudo Times Podcast is back for week four of college football! On this episode, the editors completely dissect Maryland football’s gutsy 34-27 win over SMU last week. Next, they dive into what the Terps have to fix heading into a massive Big Ten opener in Ann Arbor against No. 4 Michigan.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland clawed out a win against a borderline top-25 SMU team at “The Shell.” How did the defense help will them to victory?

The Terps’ running game has been special. Will we see Maryland’s wide receivers put forth a complete game soon?

Penalties have haunted the Terps, and they need to be more disciplined entering conference play

Full breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines

Predictions for Saturday’s matchup with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

