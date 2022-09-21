MM 9.21: Two Maryland women’s soccer players take home honors after win over Michigan

By Max Schaeffer

Last Friday, the Maryland women’s soccer team defeated Michigan, 1-0, and broke an almost three-year drought without a win in Big Ten play. As such, two members of the team were rewarded with honors this week.

Defender Tahirah Turnage was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following an electric performance in the win. Turnage not only played solid defense the entire 90 minutes — helping the team secure the shutout — but also helped the team build from the back, demonstrating creativity on the ball. Turnage is the first Terrapin to win the award since October 2018.

⚽️ WEEKLY AWARDS ⚽️



Tahirah Turnage of @TerpsWSoccer is the #B1GWSOC Freshman of the Week!



Started and played the full 90 minutes in Maryland’s 1-0 win over Michigan

Helped the Terrapins earn their first-ever win over Michigan



https://t.co/hRlYsyGciS pic.twitter.com/UvHhNI5wmO — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) September 20, 2022

Turnage wasn’t the only Terp honored, as College Soccer News named senior goalkeeper Madeline Smith to their Women’s National Team of the Week. Smith did everything that could possibly be asked of her, keeping a clean sheet against the Wolverines. This proved vital as the Terrapins only managed one goal. The senior recorded five total saves by the end of the 90 minutes.

@msmitty881 has been named to the College Soccer News Women's National Team of the Week!



| https://t.co/QVMkx2FpuC pic.twitter.com/y4MatUL8aI — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) September 20, 2022

In other news

No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer played Penn State to a thrilling 3-3 draw in front of a packed Ludwig Field last night. Read Colin McNamara’s recap here.

FINAL: Maryland 3, Penn State 3



Teams share the spoils in an up and down affair at Ludwig — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 21, 2022

Terps field hockey lost a heartbreaker to Princeton in double overtime. Read Damon Brooks Jr.’s full recap here.

Head coach Mike Locksley spoke to the media ahead of Maryland football’s clash against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday.

We're all ears anytime @CoachLocks talks grandma's mac and cheese.



The @TerpsFootball coach discusses preparing for No. 4 Michigan ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/cprr8auBbo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 20, 2022

Maryland football also announced Dontay Demus, Austin Fontaine and Johari Branch as captains.

Former Terps Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas will compete in the FIBA World Cup.

Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas were both named to @usabasketball’s FIBA World Cup Team!



Competition starts Thursday in Sydney, Australia! #USABWNT x #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/hYyjAxNKES — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 20, 2022

Maryland wrestling released its Big Ten schedule.

To the enjoyment of many, Maryland Athletics changes their Twitter profile’s bio and header following Stefon Diggs’ amazing performance Monday night.