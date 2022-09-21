MM 9.21: Two Maryland women’s soccer players take home honors after win over Michigan

By Max Schaeffer
Last Friday, the Maryland women’s soccer team defeated Michigan, 1-0, and broke an almost three-year drought without a win in Big Ten play. As such, two members of the team were rewarded with honors this week.
Defender Tahirah Turnage was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following an electric performance in the win. Turnage not only played solid defense the entire 90 minutes — helping the team secure the shutout — but also helped the team build from the back, demonstrating creativity on the ball. Turnage is the first Terrapin to win the award since October 2018.
⚽️ WEEKLY AWARDS ⚽️— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) September 20, 2022
Tahirah Turnage of @TerpsWSoccer is the #B1GWSOC Freshman of the Week!
Started and played the full 90 minutes in Maryland’s 1-0 win over Michigan
Helped the Terrapins earn their first-ever win over Michigan
https://t.co/hRlYsyGciS pic.twitter.com/UvHhNI5wmO
Turnage wasn’t the only Terp honored, as College Soccer News named senior goalkeeper Madeline Smith to their Women’s National Team of the Week. Smith did everything that could possibly be asked of her, keeping a clean sheet against the Wolverines. This proved vital as the Terrapins only managed one goal. The senior recorded five total saves by the end of the 90 minutes.
@msmitty881 has been named to the College Soccer News Women's National Team of the Week!— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) September 20, 2022
| https://t.co/QVMkx2FpuC pic.twitter.com/y4MatUL8aI
In other news
No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer played Penn State to a thrilling 3-3 draw in front of a packed Ludwig Field last night. Read Colin McNamara’s recap here.
FINAL: Maryland 3, Penn State 3— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 21, 2022
Teams share the spoils in an up and down affair at Ludwig
Terps field hockey lost a heartbreaker to Princeton in double overtime. Read Damon Brooks Jr.’s full recap here.
Tough road battle— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 20, 2022
https://t.co/eLPqAm2www | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/HyfKd6JmpY
Head coach Mike Locksley spoke to the media ahead of Maryland football’s clash against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday.
We're all ears anytime @CoachLocks talks grandma's mac and cheese.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 20, 2022
The @TerpsFootball coach discusses preparing for No. 4 Michigan ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/cprr8auBbo
Maryland football also announced Dontay Demus, Austin Fontaine and Johari Branch as captains.
Leading us against Michigan— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 20, 2022
Week 4 Captains: @_godof5, @fontaine_austin. @Dafamous_Hari pic.twitter.com/BTFed4nRvg
Former Terps Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas will compete in the FIBA World Cup.
Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas were both named to @usabasketball’s FIBA World Cup Team!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 20, 2022
Competition starts Thursday in Sydney, Australia! #USABWNT x #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/hYyjAxNKES
Maryland wrestling released its Big Ten schedule.
Mark those calendars ️— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) September 20, 2022
Our 2022-23 Big Ten schedule has arrived!
: https://t.co/54kETMzSh6#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/5JOm4KVfQp
To the enjoyment of many, Maryland Athletics changes their Twitter profile’s bio and header following Stefon Diggs’ amazing performance Monday night.
New bio, good night. pic.twitter.com/gDRenhoZs1— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 20, 2022
Diggin' the bio, @UMTerps. pic.twitter.com/YhqibldnHD— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2022
The @umterps new twitter bio #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9letNcQDHG— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 20, 2022
