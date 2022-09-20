Terps in the NFL: Stefon Diggs leads the way again in week two

It’s just week two, but to most NFL fans it is clear that Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is one of, if not the best receiver in the league.

On Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He became the second receiver in Bills history to start a season with two 100-plus-yard receiving games, and helped the Bills demolish the Titans, 41-7.

He opened his scoring account on the night with a clutch four-yard touchdown catch on fourth down. While falling back, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found his target wide open in the end zone for the team’s second touchdown of the game.

The highlight of the night for the Bills was a 46-yard touchdown to Diggs. Allen stepped up in the pocket and launched one to Diggs, who beat his defender and laid out in the end zone for the score.

For his last touchdown of the night, Diggs beat cornerback Chris Jackson on a post route, allowing Allen to easily get it to his receiver for the 14-yard touchdown.

Two games into the 2022 season, Diggs leads the league in touchdowns with four, ranks second in receptions with 20 and has 270 receiving yards — only Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has more. If he continues this level of play, Diggs has potential to be an All-Pro selection for the second time in his career.

Former star Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore put up the same amount of yards in week two for the Carolina Panthers that he did in week one, but his week two performance added more to the highlight reel. His three receptions for 43 yards on six targets remained the same, but Moore found himself wide open in the back of the end zone for a touchdown at Metlife Stadium against the Giants. Despite the Panthers’ 19-16 loss, Moore remains a focal point of the offense, playing 100% of offensive snaps this week.

DJ MOORE FOR THE SCORE IT RHYMES pic.twitter.com/557C2ze1pa — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 18, 2022

After a subpar week one, Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage stepped it up a bit this week. He managed to come up with six solo tackles, leading the Packers in tackles during the team’s 27-10 victory against the Bears. It was a much better performance than his contribution during the team’s loss in week one, but this season he’s still allowed three catches on three targets in pass coverage. With one year left on his contract, he’s will have to prove to the team that drafted him that he can be a starting safety in the NFL.

Playing his first game of the season after recovering from ankle surgery during the end of the offseason, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson showed that he still has to shake off some rust after his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite recording six tackles in his performance, he finished with the lowest Pro Football Focus grade on the defense (40.1). Receivers had an 83.3% completion percentage when he was covering them, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a 156.9 passer rating when throwing toward Jackson. He also gave up a touchdown during the team’s 27-24 loss to Kansas City, and while he was coming back from an injury, it was definitely not a performance to remember.

Rookie draft picks Nick Cross and Chigoziem Okonkwo had a reduced role in their second NFL games.

A week one starting safety for the Indianapolis Colts, Cross went from playing every defensive snap against the Texans to playing 65% of defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played OK, getting three solo tackles and two assists on tackles, but it ultimately didn’t help slow down the Jaguars, who went on to beat the Colts, 24-0. Indianapolis fell to 0-1-1 to start the 2022 season.

Okonkwo, a tight end for the Tennessee Titans played just 15% of the offensive snaps in his first game, and he got more playing time this week with 29% of the offensive snaps. But, he didn’t get involved in the offense at all, being targeted zero times by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. His performance wasn’t a blank slate, though, as he managed to record a solo tackle on special teams, but the Titans got blown out by the Bills.

