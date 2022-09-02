No. 4 Maryland field hockey defeats No. 14 Boston College, 3-1, in first road test

Up by a goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game, No. 4 Maryland field hockey seemed determined to find the goal to put the game out of reach. In transition, Maryland sophomore forward Hope Rose found graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt sprinting toward Boston College’s cage. Donraadt — who led the team in goals last season — controlled the ball and sent a missile into the left side of the cage to extend Maryland’s lead to 3-1.

The Terps held off the 14th-ranked Eagles from there, cruising to a 3-1 victory on Friday evening in Newton, Massachusetts that improved their record to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

After struggling to produce more than one goal in its previous victory, head coach Missy Meharg’s group was motivated to get off to a good start on the road.

Just over two minutes into the first quarter, the Terps turned defense into offense. Rose received a pass in the middle of the field and then proceeded to sprint to the cage, forcing Boston College freshman goalie Carine Van Wiechen to make a decision. Rose’s sudden move forced Van Wiechen to commit, and Rose used her leverage to fire off a shot that entered the left side of the cage. The goal would give Maryland an early 1-0 advantage.

The Eagles struck back minutes later by taking advantage of a penalty corner. Boston College junior midfielder Peyton Hale used a wide swing to fire a shot past the outstretched arms of Maryland graduate goalkeeper Christina Calandra. Hale’s goal evened the score between two top-15 teams after the first period. The goal would mark the first goal relinquished this season by Calandra.

The Terps looked to string together quarters with goals scored, and they did just that in the second frame. With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Maryland’s outstanding ball movement would end with a pass inside the circle to graduate midfielder Leah Crouse. The Duke transfer caught the ball in stride and then immediately sent a wide shot into the cage to score her first goal as a Terp. Crouse’s shot gave Maryland a 2-1 lead.

Maryland and Boston College would start the second half slow, racing rapidly up and down the field, searching for holes in the defense. After combining for three goals and five saves in the first half, the Terps’ and Eagles’ strong defenses wouldn’t allow a single goal.

Donraadt’s strike to extend Maryland’s lead to two proved to be the only goal of the second half and the final of the evening, which moved the Terps to 3-0. Maryland will continue on in the Big Ten/ACC Cup against Duke on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Three things to know

1. Maryland moves to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2019. The Terps are a perfect 3-0 this season and will look to conclude their road trip with a victory Sunday against Duke. This year’s Maryland team has been playing stifling defense, forcing 10 scoreless quarters from opponents and shutting out Stanford. With the victory over No. 14 Boston College, the Terps defeated their first ranked opponent in dominant fashion.

2. After allowing a goal in the first period, Maryland’s defense responded with a shutout in the second half. Maryland, behind the play of goalkeeper Christina Calandra, pitched a shutout in its previous 1-0 victory over Stanford. Friday, Boston College scored a first-quarter goal to even the score at one apiece after the first 15 minutes, but the Terps shut out Boston College the rest of the way, allowing zero goals for the remaining three quarters. Maryland senior defender Maura Verleg made timely rotations and sacrificed her body on several penalty corners awarded to Boston College. Maryland’s defense has been its linchpin this season, as it has allowed two goals in 12 quarters this season.

3. The Terps’ dynamic offense features several athletes with offensive firepower. Maryland’s offense hasn’t since experienced the same explosion it exhibited in its season opening 7-1 victory over Drexel. However, it’s been enough to lead them to an unblemished record through three games. Donraadt finally recorded her first goal on the season, adding another playmaker that is capable of generating offense for the Terps. Maryland graduate midfielder Danielle van Rootselaar registered five shots in the contest, but was unable to convert them into goals. The Terps have outstanding depth on the offensive end and could be a difficult team to deal with if they put together four quarters of quality offense.