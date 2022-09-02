MM 9.2: Maryland softball head coach Mark Montgomery receives five-year contract extension

Maryland softball head coach Mark Montgomery received a five-year contract extension through June 2027, the university announced Thursday.

“Coming off our best softball season in Big Ten history, we are pleased to reward Mark with a contract extension,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “We are thrilled that Mark will be leading our Terps into the future and we are excited about what’s next.”

Montgomery, who will enter his fourth season with Maryland this upcoming spring, led the Terps to a 29-23 record last season, the most wins the program has had in a season since 2013. The team also won 14 Big Ten games — the most since joining the conference — and won its first-ever conference tournament game.

“I am thrilled to be staying in College Park as we continue to build a special program with Maryland softball,” Montgomery said in Thursday’s release. “We have made tremendous strides with this program and I am excited about a very bright future. With the returning players we have and the elite recruits we have coming to wear the Terps’ uniform, the best is ahead for Maryland softball.”

The 2023 squad, led by All-Big Ten honorees and sophomores Jaeda McFarland and Megan Mikami, will attempt to build on the success seen in 2022 and take the next step toward qualifying for the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer pulled out a 1-1 draw against No. 17 Georgetown.

Sam Oshtry analyzed the relationship between Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and his offensive line.

Former Terp Brionna Jones was named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

This one is going home to CT @_bjones18 is your 2022 @Kia #WNBA Sixth Player of the Year ‼️



Off the bench, Jones averaged 13.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.22 SPG in 25.1 MPG for the @ConnecticutSun #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/xYiWfpYzeF — WNBA (@WNBA) September 1, 2022

Maryland cross country ran its first race of the season at the Goucher Invite in Baltimore. The Terps finished second overall as a team in the women’s 5K. Katie Altieri, Anna Coffin, Katie Turk and Sophia Zell finished in the top 10 individually, with Altieri finishing second overall with a time of 18:16.1.

Our 2022 cross country season is underway! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/xiKa6exkK7 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) September 1, 2022

ESPN’s Rece Davis praised Maryland football’s offense.

On episode three of the series UNLOCKED, head coach Michael Locksley preached his team’s commitment to each other.

"Connected and Committed"



It's become a mantra for @CoachLocks and his team has embraced it on and off the field. Come for the football, stay for the karaoke.



Watch Episode 3 of UNLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/BO4ekkYhQL — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared a video about the experience of playing for the Terps.