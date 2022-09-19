MM 9.19: Former Terp Alyssa Thomas records back-to-back triple-doubles in WNBA Finals

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas finished her outstanding 2022 WNBA campaign on a dominant note, recording back-to-back triple-doubles in the WNBA Finals for the Connecticut Sun against the Las Vegas Aces.

In game three of the series, Thomas made history with the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, recording 15 rebounds — 12 on the defensive end — 11 assists and 16 points. In 34 minutes, she went 8-of-14 from the field and willed her team to victory, staving off elimination and forcing a game four.

Just three nights later, Thomas followed up her historic performance with another triple-double in game four. This time, she tallied 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes. Thomas also added two steals and two blocks.

Unfortunately for the Sun, Thomas’ dynamic showing was not enough to extend the series once more, as the Aces — who finished the regular season tied for the best record in the league — won the 2022 WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history with a 78-71 win.

Thomas has been no stranger to triple-doubles throughout her basketball career, recording six throughout her time in College Park. She is one of just three players in NCAA women’s basketball history to have registered six or more triple-doubles.

In other news

Maryland football improved to 3-0 with a 34-27 win over SMU.

Here are some takeaways from the win and take a look at how the rest of the Big Ten fared.

No. 3 Maryland field hockey put together a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat No. 23 Ohio State, 4-2.

First B1G matchup...first B1G win✅



Three fourth quarter goals power Maryland to the victory



https://t.co/atz3CniP7u | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/aM70v0OzuI — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 16, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer won its first Big Ten game since 2019, defeating Michigan, 1-0.

Terps men’s soccer also took down Michigan, 2-1.

Maryland volleyball swept the Cavalier Classic.

Terps cross country finished third overall at the Navy Cross Country Invitational.

Week two ✅



Another strong team performance in the books! #KeepUp https://t.co/xqLcGz3EuS — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) September 17, 2022

FOX shared the inspiring story of Maryland football’s Greg China-Rose on their Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.

"I thought if I just keep putting in the hard work that somebody will see me."



Tom Rinaldi shares the story of how @TerpsFootball's Greg China-Rose went from a junior college to achieving his dream of playing at a Power 5 school ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ztjvajmGBd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe attended the Terps’ game against SMU.

Maryland football hinted at the return of the much-beloved script uniforms.

Maryland women’s golf will compete at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship in Knoxville, Tennessee both today and tomorrow.