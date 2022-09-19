 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 9.19: Former Terp Alyssa Thomas records back-to-back triple-doubles in WNBA Finals

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
2022 WNBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas finished her outstanding 2022 WNBA campaign on a dominant note, recording back-to-back triple-doubles in the WNBA Finals for the Connecticut Sun against the Las Vegas Aces.

In game three of the series, Thomas made history with the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, recording 15 rebounds — 12 on the defensive end — 11 assists and 16 points. In 34 minutes, she went 8-of-14 from the field and willed her team to victory, staving off elimination and forcing a game four.

Just three nights later, Thomas followed up her historic performance with another triple-double in game four. This time, she tallied 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes. Thomas also added two steals and two blocks.

Unfortunately for the Sun, Thomas’ dynamic showing was not enough to extend the series once more, as the Aces — who finished the regular season tied for the best record in the league — won the 2022 WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history with a 78-71 win.

Thomas has been no stranger to triple-doubles throughout her basketball career, recording six throughout her time in College Park. She is one of just three players in NCAA women’s basketball history to have registered six or more triple-doubles.

In other news

Maryland football improved to 3-0 with a 34-27 win over SMU.

Here are some takeaways from the win and take a look at how the rest of the Big Ten fared.

No. 3 Maryland field hockey put together a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat No. 23 Ohio State, 4-2.

Maryland women’s soccer won its first Big Ten game since 2019, defeating Michigan, 1-0.

Terps men’s soccer also took down Michigan, 2-1.

Maryland volleyball swept the Cavalier Classic.

Terps cross country finished third overall at the Navy Cross Country Invitational.

FOX shared the inspiring story of Maryland football’s Greg China-Rose on their Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.

U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe attended the Terps’ game against SMU.

Maryland football hinted at the return of the much-beloved script uniforms.

Maryland women’s golf will compete at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship in Knoxville, Tennessee both today and tomorrow.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...