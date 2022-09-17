Maryland vs. SMU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football will look to improve its record to 3-0 and sweep the nonconference portion of its schedule Saturday night against SMU.

The Terps easily defeated both Buffalo and Charlotte in their first two games of the 2022 season.

In week two against Charlotte, Maryland traveled on the road for the first time and dominated the 49ers on offense, tallying 612 yards of total offense — 419 of which came through the air. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was clinical, registering five total touchdowns. Running backs Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald each broke off long touchdown runs as well. The defense was shaky but will have an opportunity to prove itself against an offensive-minded SMU team.

Back at home, Maryland will have to compete against a talented Mustangs squad that promises to push the tempo of the game and put points on the board. Most expect the game to be a high-scoring affair, as Maryland’s offense shares many of the same tendencies: high-tempo, pass-heavy play-calling.

Let’s take a look at the Terps’ week three matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 2-0 (7-6 in 2021)

SMU: 2-0 (8-4 in 2021)

All-time series: 2-0 in favor of Maryland, first meeting since 1962

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -3.5, O/U 73

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. EDT; Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: FOX Sports 1 — Eric Collins, Devin Gardner

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Catch up before the game

Maryland football vs. SMU preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Charlotte recap and SMU preview

Maryland football fans packing “The Shell” would be step in the right direction for growing program

Jakorian Bennett wanted to quit football. Now, he’s living out his dreams on the gridiron at Maryland.

Maryland Athletics inks partnership with SECU, football stadium to be renamed SECU Stadium

Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week three

Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football smothers Charlotte, 56-21

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s dominant victory over Charlotte

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its week two win over Charlotte

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe will be at the game. Read about his relationship with the Maryland community.

Maryland football dismantles Buffalo, 31-10, in season opener

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s season-opening win over Buffalo

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its season-opening win over Buffalo

“He takes care of us:” A look at the relationship between quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offensive line

How tailgating brings the Terps community together during football season

Predictions for Maryland football’s 2022 season

What the “next step” looks like for Maryland football

Breaking down Maryland football’s 2022 schedule

Maryland football’s special teams unit bolstered by the addition of kicker Chad Ryland

Maryland football’s linemen could be the key to its defense

Maryland football’s defense will rely on returning All-Big Ten corners and new starting safeties in 2022

With Chigoziem Okonkwo gone, Maryland football looks to find a star in returning group of tight ends

How Taulia Tagovailoa can prove he’s the most “underrated player in the country”

Maryland football’s wide receivers could be among the nation’s best in 2022

Maryland football’s running back room looks as deep as ever in 2022

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.