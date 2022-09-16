MM 9.16: Maryland men’s golf finishes tied for 16th place in season opener

Maryland men’s golf opened up its season earlier this week in the two-day Badger Invitational, finishing tied for 16th.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Terps, with their combined score of 606 (+46) giving them a second-to-last place finish.

“This is certainly not the way we wanted to begin the season,” head coach John Phillips said in a release.

Among the 17 competing teams were Big Ten opponents Wisconsin, Purdue and Nebraska.

Senior Will Koras was a bright spot, though, as he led the five-man team with a score of -2.

Koras and company will next face off in the Howard University/University of San Francisco Invitational next Monday at TPC Potomac.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote a column about what it would mean to Maryland football to have the stadium packed against SMU tomorrow.

Colin McNamara previewed No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer’s Big Ten opener against Michigan.

Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s conference opener against Michigan.

Damon Brooks Jr. previewed No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s game at No. 23 Ohio State.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in a WNBA Finals game. Thomas, playing alongside fellow Maryland alum Brionna Jones, led the Connecticut Sun to victory in a do-or-die game three to stave off elimination.

Alyssa Thomas has made history tonight



is the first player in #WNBAFinals history to record a triple double

Thomas was also named to the All-WNBA second team.

The Engine never stops



Congratulations to @athomas_25 on being named to the All-WNBA Second Team!

Maryland football tweeted out a highlight video of its 56-21 rout of Charlotte.

Took care of business



2-0 and looking for more.

Maryland men's soccer’s well-documented rivalry against UCLA will be showcased on Big Ten Network Monday evening.

They're both soccer powers.



Thanks to recent close finishes, and a couple @Sebastian_Elney daggers, @MarylandMSoccer & @UCLAMSoccer's rivalry has become even more heated.



Watch : at 7pm ET 9/19.

Maryland women’s basketball released its jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Maryland volleyball will take part in the two-day Cavalier Classic beginning Friday night.

Headed down to Charlottesville

Former Terp J.C. Jackson returned from ankle surgery Thursday night to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.