MM 9.16: Maryland men’s golf finishes tied for 16th place in season opener

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland men’s golf opened up its season earlier this week in the two-day Badger Invitational, finishing tied for 16th.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Terps, with their combined score of 606 (+46) giving them a second-to-last place finish.

“This is certainly not the way we wanted to begin the season,” head coach John Phillips said in a release.

Among the 17 competing teams were Big Ten opponents Wisconsin, Purdue and Nebraska.

Senior Will Koras was a bright spot, though, as he led the five-man team with a score of -2.

Koras and company will next face off in the Howard University/University of San Francisco Invitational next Monday at TPC Potomac.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote a column about what it would mean to Maryland football to have the stadium packed against SMU tomorrow.

Colin McNamara previewed No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer’s Big Ten opener against Michigan.

Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s conference opener against Michigan.

Damon Brooks Jr. previewed No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s game at No. 23 Ohio State.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in a WNBA Finals game. Thomas, playing alongside fellow Maryland alum Brionna Jones, led the Connecticut Sun to victory in a do-or-die game three to stave off elimination.

Thomas was also named to the All-WNBA second team.

Maryland football tweeted out a highlight video of its 56-21 rout of Charlotte.

Maryland men's soccer’s well-documented rivalry against UCLA will be showcased on Big Ten Network Monday evening.

Maryland women’s basketball released its jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Maryland volleyball will take part in the two-day Cavalier Classic beginning Friday night.

Former Terp J.C. Jackson returned from ankle surgery Thursday night to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.

