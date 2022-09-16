MM 9.16: Maryland men’s golf finishes tied for 16th place in season opener

Maryland men’s golf opened up its season earlier this week in the two-day Badger Invitational, finishing tied for 16th.
It was a disappointing outcome for the Terps, with their combined score of 606 (+46) giving them a second-to-last place finish.
“This is certainly not the way we wanted to begin the season,” head coach John Phillips said in a release.
Among the 17 competing teams were Big Ten opponents Wisconsin, Purdue and Nebraska.
Senior Will Koras was a bright spot, though, as he led the five-man team with a score of -2.
Koras and company will next face off in the Howard University/University of San Francisco Invitational next Monday at TPC Potomac.
In other news
Ben Dickson wrote a column about what it would mean to Maryland football to have the stadium packed against SMU tomorrow.
Colin McNamara previewed No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer’s Big Ten opener against Michigan.
Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s conference opener against Michigan.
Damon Brooks Jr. previewed No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s game at No. 23 Ohio State.
Former Terp Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in a WNBA Finals game. Thomas, playing alongside fellow Maryland alum Brionna Jones, led the Connecticut Sun to victory in a do-or-die game three to stave off elimination.
Alyssa Thomas has made history tonight @athomas_25 is the first player in #WNBAFinals history to record a triple double— WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2022
Congrats, AT #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/J3CnccqApf
Thomas was also named to the All-WNBA second team.
The Engine never stops— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 16, 2022
Congratulations to @athomas_25 on being named to the All-WNBA Second Team! #CTSun pic.twitter.com/ETXSO9gRjN
Maryland football tweeted out a highlight video of its 56-21 rout of Charlotte.
Took care of business— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 14, 2022
2-0 and looking for more. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/bpoR0BvD7e
Maryland men's soccer’s well-documented rivalry against UCLA will be showcased on Big Ten Network Monday evening.
They're both soccer powers.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 15, 2022
Thanks to recent close finishes, and a couple @Sebastian_Elney daggers, @MarylandMSoccer & @UCLAMSoccer's rivalry has become even more heated.
Watch : at 7pm ET 9/19. pic.twitter.com/2N7SXmW9aH
Maryland women’s basketball released its jersey numbers for the upcoming season.
The fam #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/ybiTX4KEm7— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 14, 2022
Maryland volleyball will take part in the two-day Cavalier Classic beginning Friday night.
Headed down to Charlottesville ️https://t.co/KsekcP1ZBT— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 14, 2022
Former Terp J.C. Jackson returned from ankle surgery Thursday night to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson has made it back from this summer’s ankle surgery and officially is active tonight vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in what now will be his Chargers’ debut.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2022
Loading comments...