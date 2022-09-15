 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 9.15: Maryland field hockey’s Ericka Morris-Adams named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Terrapins.

After starting the season on a six-game undefeated run, No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s players have been receiving honors for their effort. On Monday, defender Ericka Morris-Adams was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Morris-Adams has been a stalwart for a defense that has only allowed six goals through the first six games of the 2022 season. She did so by playing 316 minutes this season (fourth-most on the squad) and starting five out of the first six games of her career.

On top of this, Morris-Adams made her presence known last week, helping Maryland hold defenses to two goals on just six shots in two games played at the Terrapin Invitational in College Park.

As the team’s undefeated run continues, Morris-Adams will look to make a long-lasting impact. The team begins conference play with a road game at No. 23 Ohio State on Friday.

In other news

Emmett Siegel profiled the football journey of Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett.

Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry recapped Maryland football’s win at Charlotte and previewed Saturday’s game against SMU in the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland field hockey shared photos from practice on National Field Hockey Day.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley responded to a question from Testudo Times’ Ben Dickson about the importance of having fans at Maryland Stadium.

DMV-raised tennis star Francis Tiafoe expressed his excitement to attend Maryland football’s game against SMU.

Maryland women’s lacrosse showed off the program’s success over the years.

Terps basketball legend Walt Williams visited head coach Kevin Willard to sign the alumni wall at XFINITY Center.

Maryland cross country is preparing to travel to Annapolis for the Navy Invitational.

Maryland women’s soccer posted pictures previewing its upcoming conference schedule.

