MM 9.15: Maryland field hockey’s Ericka Morris-Adams named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

After starting the season on a six-game undefeated run, No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s players have been receiving honors for their effort. On Monday, defender Ericka Morris-Adams was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Morris-Adams has been a stalwart for a defense that has only allowed six goals through the first six games of the 2022 season. She did so by playing 316 minutes this season (fourth-most on the squad) and starting five out of the first six games of her career.

On top of this, Morris-Adams made her presence known last week, helping Maryland hold defenses to two goals on just six shots in two games played at the Terrapin Invitational in College Park.

As the team’s undefeated run continues, Morris-Adams will look to make a long-lasting impact. The team begins conference play with a road game at No. 23 Ohio State on Friday.

In other news

