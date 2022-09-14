Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Charlotte recap and SMU preview

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors discuss what they saw from Maryland football in its 56-21 road win over Charlotte in week two. Then, they bring on an SMU beat writer to breakdown Saturday’s huge primetime matchup.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Taulia Tagovailoa led Maryland football to a blowout road win over Charlotte. What did he and the rest of the offense do well?

Is the Terps’ defense a cause for concern?

Kirk Ogunrinde of the SMU Daily Campus joins the show to explain everything that the Mustangs bring to the table

Predictions for Saturday’s matchup with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

