MM 9.14: Two Maryland men’s soccer players earn Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland men’s soccer had two players take home weekly awards, as senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week and senior goalkeeper Niklas Neumann earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Johnston accrued three goal contributions over his last two games. He nabbed a goal and an assist during Maryland’s 6-1 dismantling of Virginia at Audi Field, while also scoring from the penalty spot to help Maryland defeat No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1, in another DMV rivalry. Currently leading the team with two goals, Johnston looks to remain an experienced piece in the Terps’ midfield this season.

So far this season, Maryland has the third-least saves in the Big Ten, but Neumann came up big over the last two games. He had a penalty save against Virginia and made some outstanding saves against Georgetown to preserve the Terps’ lead and secure the 2-1 win.

Both of these players will look to continue their impressive runs against Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Maryland field hockey defender Ericka Morris-Adams was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Maryland softball released its 2022 fall schedule.

Our 2022 Fall Schedule is here pic.twitter.com/BJ7GJuMs36 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) September 13, 2022

Maryland football named its captains for Saturday’s primetime home tilt against SMU.

Maryland field hockey is still ranked No. 3 in the country in the newest NFHCA National Poll.

Maryland women’s lacrosse announced the team’s newest pickup, attacker Maggie Weisman.

An attacker from Mount Airy, MD, welcome to Maryland Maggie Weisman‼️ pic.twitter.com/fPIKeQj1cX — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) September 13, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball offered support for former players Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones as they took part in game two of the WNBA Finals last night.

Maryland women’s soccer showed appreciation for the team’s alumnae.