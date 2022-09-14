MM 9.14: Two Maryland men’s soccer players earn Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland men’s soccer had two players take home weekly awards, as senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week and senior goalkeeper Niklas Neumann earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Johnston accrued three goal contributions over his last two games. He nabbed a goal and an assist during Maryland’s 6-1 dismantling of Virginia at Audi Field, while also scoring from the penalty spot to help Maryland defeat No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1, in another DMV rivalry. Currently leading the team with two goals, Johnston looks to remain an experienced piece in the Terps’ midfield this season.
So far this season, Maryland has the third-least saves in the Big Ten, but Neumann came up big over the last two games. He had a penalty save against Virginia and made some outstanding saves against Georgetown to preserve the Terps’ lead and secure the 2-1 win.
Both of these players will look to continue their impressive runs against Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In other news
Maryland field hockey defender Ericka Morris-Adams was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Just the beginning...B1G things ahead for Ericka Morris-Adams!!— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 12, 2022
https://t.co/y4Yp8MeASU | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/1depxyRItp
Maryland softball released its 2022 fall schedule.
Our 2022 Fall Schedule is here pic.twitter.com/BJ7GJuMs36— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) September 13, 2022
Maryland football named its captains for Saturday’s primetime home tilt against SMU.
Leading us against SMU— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 13, 2022
Week Three Captains: @_amaud19, @JeshaunJones06, @Jakorian23 pic.twitter.com/UAreuF1W3f
Maryland field hockey is still ranked No. 3 in the country in the newest NFHCA National Poll.
Holding strong at lucky No.3️⃣#BestofTheBest https://t.co/bsR91s5PQy— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 13, 2022
Maryland women’s lacrosse announced the team’s newest pickup, attacker Maggie Weisman.
An attacker from Mount Airy, MD, welcome to Maryland Maggie Weisman‼️ pic.twitter.com/fPIKeQj1cX— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) September 13, 2022
Maryland women’s basketball offered support for former players Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones as they took part in game two of the WNBA Finals last night.
We’ll be watching! https://t.co/II2ZTLhUOd— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 13, 2022
Maryland women’s soccer showed appreciation for the team’s alumnae.
It was great to have so many of our Alumni back in College Park this weekend!— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) September 13, 2022
Thank you for all you do for our program! pic.twitter.com/2q5xzaQlTA
