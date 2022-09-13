MM 9.13: Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Following his borderline perfect performance against Charlotte Saturday, Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the conference Monday. Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. shared the honor with Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa shined against the 49ers, completing 27-of-31 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns while adding a fifth total touchdown on the ground. Not only did Tagovailoa set a personal best with four passing touchdowns in a single game, but he climbed up the school’s record books as well.

The third-year Terps’ 87.1% completion percentage against Charlotte is the best single-game mark ever from a Maryland quarterback that attempted at least 15 passes in a contest. Tagovailoa also tied former Terp C.J. Brown, who played at the school from 2009-14, for fourth on Maryland’s all-time passing touchdown list.

Tagovailoa is the first Maryland player to win the weekly award since he did so himself on Nov. 2, 2020; he is also the only player in Maryland history to win the award twice.

A native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Tagovailoa is now only one game away from his 10th career 300-yard passing game. Tagovailoa also earned some national recognition, as he had — by far — the highest passing grade while under pressure in the country in week two, according to PFF.

In other news

Emmett Siegel graded Maryland football’s position groups following its 56-21 win over Charlotte.

Jack Parry recapped Maryland volleyball’s weekend at the Aztec Classic.

Maryland football named five Players of the Week, including guys from each side of the ball.

Big shout to our Players of the Week!

Maryland football took a glimpse into the future with a highlight of redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. connecting with freshman wideout Octavian Smith Jr. for a touchdown against Charlotte.

Maryland football’s week four game at Michigan will kick off at noon on FOX as a part of the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese knows what it takes to win in college basketball.

Maryland men’s soccer redshirt senior defender Nick Richardson had the deciding goal in the Terps’ 2-1 win at Georgetown last weekend.

First career goal was a big one. Nick Richardson's relentless work was rewarded with the winner against Georgetown.

Maryland women’s soccer reflected on Sunday’s Senior Day.

So much love for our Seniors and their families

Goalkeeper Emory Wegener pitched a shutout in her first appearance in net for Maryland women’s soccer.

First Appearance at Maryland ✅

First Shutout at Maryland ✅ pic.twitter.com/EPF1tkWmpX — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) September 12, 2022

Maryland field hockey defender Ericka Morris-Adams was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Junior defender Rayne Wright has been dominant for Maryland field hockey.

Opponents BEWARE



Rayne Wright doesn't mess around on defense pic.twitter.com/m3SMJVOVro — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 12, 2022

Maryland volleyball highlighted the performances of a few of its players from this past weekend.

What a weekend for Milan‼️



5️⃣ A new career-high in aces

2️⃣7️⃣ A new career-high in digs AND tied for most digs in the B1G this season pic.twitter.com/vREVUZYCFS — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 12, 2022

An incredible weekend for Laila Ricks back in Cali



1️⃣1️⃣ A new career-high in kills against San Diego State

1️⃣6️⃣ A new career-high in digs against Arizona pic.twitter.com/5nMQtZlAdX — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 12, 2022

Anastasia went off this weekend against Arizona



2️⃣ Tied her career-high in solo blocks

9️⃣ New career-high in kills

1️⃣9️⃣ New career-high in attacks pic.twitter.com/zT0nNtgzld — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 12, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski mourns the loss of his mother Lubica.