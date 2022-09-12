MM 9.12: Maryland women’s golf’s Patricie Mackova takes Yale Invitational individual championship

Maryland women’s golf junior Patricie Mackova secured the individual title at the Yale Invitational this past weekend. The team followed suit with a strong performance, finishing in second place in the 15-team tournament.

“It feels great to win the Yale Invite individual title,” Mackova said in a release. “I had some good rounds in the past but never put together three good rounds until now. I struggled a bit today on holes 10-14, but I managed to come back. There were a lot of scoring opportunities on this course, so I took advantage of that. I still see some room for improvement, especially on the greens, but I’m looking forward to the next tournament.”

Mackova had an overall score of 205 — eight strokes under par. The Czech Republic native left the rest of the competition in the dust, as the tournament’s second-best individual score (Harvard’s Meiyi Yan) was three strokes behind her.

The Yale Invitational, which concluded on Sunday, marked Mackova’s first win of her collegiate career. She also led the tournament with 15 birdies.

Three other Terps — senior Maria Vittoria Corbi and freshmen Nicha Kanpai and AnPhi Le — finished in the top 20 of the tournament.

In other news

Maryland football moved to 2-0 after putting away Charlotte with ease on the road. Catch up with the game story and the takeaways.

Sam Oshtry profiled Maryland native and tennis star Francis Tiafoe’s unbelievable journey following his run to the US Open semifinal.

Damon Brooks Jr. reviewed the weekend that was in Big Ten football.

Andrew Chodes covered Maryland women’s soccer’s scoreless draw against Saint Joseph’s to end nonconference play.

Dylan Manfre recapped No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s 6-1 demolition of New Hampshire.

Colin McNamara had the words for No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer’s 2-1 road victory over No. 21 Georgetown.

Twenty-one years after Sept. 11, 2001, Maryland athletics reflected on the visit its football team had to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum last December.

Never forget@TerpsFootball had the privilege of visiting and reflecting at the @Sept11Memorial during their trip to New York in December. pic.twitter.com/TulTYG1Swn — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 11, 2022

College Park supported Tiafoe throughout his run in the US Open.

Take a bow, Frances Tiafoe



Represented what Maryland is all about. What a run. pic.twitter.com/NfBDLonuHp — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 10, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball was back for practice on the new floor of the XFINITY Center.

Back on our floor pic.twitter.com/YMzACZXGAg — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) September 9, 2022

Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton II showed how dangerous Maryland football’s running backs can be in Saturday's win over Charlotte.

Don't sleep on the RB unit@1kcmc got loose on Saturday pic.twitter.com/s9GZCahRxS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 12, 2022

Florida transfer wideout Jacob Copeland has arrived for Maryland football.

Breakout game for @JCope1era:



4 catches

110 yards

2 TDs#TBIA pic.twitter.com/O5wc9qV4ZT — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 11, 2022

Maryland baseball put two of its star players on the Cape Cod All-League Team this past summer.

We've got TWO guys on the 2022 Cape Cod League All-League Team



Matt Shaw

Luke Shliger



https://t.co/4U7E3bvWF4 | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/w9cdrXE8bK — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) September 9, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball bonded during this past weekend’s team retreat.

What a special weekend of bonding and growing together on our Team Retreat! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rFc4jR6AUf — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) September 11, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is rooting for former Terps Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones as they suit up for the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals. The Sun trail the best-of-five series to the Las Vegas Aces, 1-0.