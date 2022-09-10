Game thread: Maryland football vs. Charlotte

Maryland football looks to keep its positive momentum going against the Charlotte 49ers on the road.
With a win, the Terps can extend their nonconference winning streak to six and their overall winning streak to four.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Maryland vs. Charlotte preview
Maryland vs. Charlotte: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football week one recap and Charlotte preview
Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week two
Maryland football dismantles Buffalo, 31-10, in season opener
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s season-opening win over Buffalo
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its season-opening win over Buffalo
“He takes care of us:” A look at the relationship between quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offensive line
Predictions for Maryland football’s 2022 season
Breaking down Maryland football’s 2022 schedule
What the “next step” looks like for Maryland football
How tailgating brings the Terps community together during football season
Maryland football’s special teams unit bolstered by the addition of kicker Chad Ryland
Maryland football’s linemen could be the key to its defense
Maryland football’s defense will rely on returning All-Big Ten corners and new starting safeties in 2022
With Chigoziem Okonkwo gone, Maryland football looks to find a star in returning group of tight ends
How Taulia Tagovailoa can prove he’s the most “underrated player in the country”
Maryland football’s wide receivers could be among the nation’s best in 2022
Maryland football’s running back room looks as deep as ever in 2022
Loading comments...