Maryland vs. Charlotte: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football looks to continue its strong start to the 2022 season as it travels to Charlotte for its first road game of the season Saturday.

The Terps put away Buffalo with ease in week one, defeating the Bulls 31-10. Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby led an impressive Terps running game with 114 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. Last Saturday’s game also saw wide receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones take the field for the first time since they suffered respective season-ending leg injuries in 2021.

Head coach Michael Locksley’s squad will now travel to Charlotte, which is ranked the No. 131 team out of the 131 teams in FBS according to The Athletic. The two schools announced a two-game series on March 15, 2016. The 49ers will make the return trip to College Park on Sept. 9, 2023.

Let’s dive into what this week two matchup holds for the Terps.

The numbers

Maryland: 1-0 (7-6 in 2021)

Charlotte: 0-2 (5-7 in 2021)

All-time series: This is the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Maryland -27, O/U 65.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m. EST; Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Stadium - Chris Hassel, Patrick Murray

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: Stadium

Catch up before the game

Maryland vs. Charlotte preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football week one recap and Charlotte preview

Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week two

Maryland football dismantles Buffalo, 31-10, in season opener

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s season-opening win over Buffalo

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its season-opening win over Buffalo

“He takes care of us:” A look at the relationship between quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offensive line

Predictions for Maryland football’s 2022 season

Breaking down Maryland football’s 2022 schedule

What the “next step” looks like for Maryland football

How tailgating brings the Terps community together during football season

Maryland football’s special teams unit bolstered by the addition of kicker Chad Ryland

Maryland football’s linemen could be the key to its defense

Maryland football’s defense will rely on returning All-Big Ten corners and new starting safeties in 2022

With Chigoziem Okonkwo gone, Maryland football looks to find a star in returning group of tight ends

How Taulia Tagovailoa can prove he’s the most “underrated player in the country”

Maryland football’s wide receivers could be among the nation’s best in 2022

Maryland football’s running back room looks as deep as ever in 2022

