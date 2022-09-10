Maryland vs. Charlotte: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football looks to continue its strong start to the 2022 season as it travels to Charlotte for its first road game of the season Saturday.
The Terps put away Buffalo with ease in week one, defeating the Bulls 31-10. Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby led an impressive Terps running game with 114 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. Last Saturday’s game also saw wide receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones take the field for the first time since they suffered respective season-ending leg injuries in 2021.
Head coach Michael Locksley’s squad will now travel to Charlotte, which is ranked the No. 131 team out of the 131 teams in FBS according to The Athletic. The two schools announced a two-game series on March 15, 2016. The 49ers will make the return trip to College Park on Sept. 9, 2023.
Let’s dive into what this week two matchup holds for the Terps.
The numbers
Maryland: 1-0 (7-6 in 2021)
Charlotte: 0-2 (5-7 in 2021)
All-time series: This is the first-ever matchup between the two schools.
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Maryland -27, O/U 65.5
How to watch and listen
Saturday, Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m. EST; Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: Stadium - Chris Hassel, Patrick Murray
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter
Streaming: Stadium
