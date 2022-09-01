MM 9.1: Maryland field hockey’s Sophie Klautz named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Maryland field hockey midfielder Sophie Klautz was tabbed as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the conference Tuesday.

Hailing from Oegstgeest, The Netherlands, Klautz has had an emphatic start to her Maryland career. She has started in both games for the Terps, who are 2-0 thus far. Klautz poured in two of the Terps’ four goals against Drexel in Friday’s season opener. She was quieter in Maryland’s following matchup with Stanford, only taking one shot, but played 34 minutes in a nail-biting 1-0 victory.

Klautz is tied with sophomore forward Hope Rose, senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine, senior midfielder Nathalie Fiechter and senior forward Margot Lawn for the team lead with two goals. She is the only freshman on the team to start both games this season.

The fourth-ranked Terps look to stay hot this weekend with Big Ten/ACC matchups against Boston College and Duke.

In other news

Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry returned for this week’s episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, previewing Maryland football’s upcoming showdown with Buffalo.

Andrew Chodes took a look at Maryland women’s soccer’s early difficulty scoring the ball. He also previewed today’s matchup between the Terps and Georgetown.

Maryland football is counting down the hours until Saturday’s season opener against Buffalo.

Former Maryland football wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback J.C. Jackson were voted as top-30 players in the NFL.

Maryland football starting tight end CJ Dippre was mic’d up at a recent practice.

Maryland men’s basketball showed off shirts praising the program’s “fraternity of greatness” at the team’s crab feast.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Brionna Jones made a strong move to the cup for the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA postseason.

Maryland men’s soccer pays homage to “The Crew,” its sensational cheering section.

Maryland women’s soccer is ready for its home opener against No. 11 Georgetown and head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer’s regular-season debut at Ludwig Field.

Maryland field hockey's Hope Rose was named the school’s Terp of the Week.

Congrats to our first Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons Terp of the Week for 2022-23, @10hoperose of @TerpsFH! Great start to the season! #OneMaryland pic.twitter.com/Lauq3xCOhB — Damon Evans (@Evans_TerpsAD) August 31, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Grace Griffin had high praise for head coach Cathy Reese.

Maryland men’s golf and women’s golf each put a trio of players on the conference’s golfers to watch list.

