MM 8.9: Maryland announces star-studded 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Maryland Athletics announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Monday featuring some star-studded alumni. The class is headlined by football great Vernon Davis (‘07), men’s basketball star Greivis Vasquez (‘10) and women’s basketball legend Kristi Toliver (‘09).
The rest of the class features Taylor Twellman (men’s soccer ‘99), Katie (O’Donnell) Bam (field hockey ’10), Dominic Beger (men’s track and field ‘07), Bob Grossman (baseball ‘72), Sascha Newmarch (women’s lacrosse ‘98), Caitlyn McFadden Phipps (women’s lacrosse ‘10) and Hudson Taylor (wrestling ‘10).
Katie (O'Donnell) Bam— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 8, 2022
Dominic Berger
Vernon Davis
Bob Grossman
Sascha Newmarch
Caitlyn McFadden Phipps
Hudson Taylor
Kristi Toliver
Taylor Twellman
Greivis Vasquez
Congrats to the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022! https://t.co/WvrU8OHX54
Five of the inductees graduated in 2009 or 2010, including basketball legends Vasquez and Toliver. Vasquez is second on the all-time points list at Maryland and second on the all-time assists leaderboard. In 2010, he was awarded the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard, was an All-American and was also the ACC Player of the Year. Vasquez was a first-round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.
Toliver won a national championship in 2006, is a two-time All-American, three-time All-ACC selection and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2009. She played 14 seasons in the WNBA before transitioning to coaching, where she currently holds a spot on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff as one of the first female coaches in the NBA.
Davis’ Maryland football career featured a First-Team All-American appearance in 2005 to go along with First-Team All-ACC the same year. Davis led the team in receptions and receiving yards in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005. He was drafted sixth overall in 2006 and had an illustrious NFL career, including a super bowl ring and an All-Pro selection.
The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 7 on Maryland’s campus.
In other news
Here’s the moment former Maryland head coach Gary Williams told Greivis Vasquez he was headed to Maryland’s hall of fame:
Maryland in their hearts forever ❤️— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 8, 2022
Watch @GARYWILLIAMS02 tell @greivisvasquez that he's now enshrined among the Terp greats
It's well worth your time pic.twitter.com/pamkZ5nAW6
Here’s the moment Taylor Twellman received the hall of fame news:
Fun Fact: @TaylorTwellman came to Maryland on a baseball scholarship...— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 8, 2022
He never made it to the diamond
Watch as @SashoCirovski tells TT he's a Hall of Famer! pic.twitter.com/EQdTqwkchT
So it’s official!!!! Couldn’t be more pumped and most importantly couldn’t have been more surprised. Life comes full circle when you least expect it.— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) August 8, 2022
https://t.co/vGncz60C6M
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese told Kristi Toliver she was headed to the hall of fame.
A champion.— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) August 8, 2022
A legend.
A Terp.
This fall, @KristiToliver will be inducted into our Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame!
➡️ https://t.co/DYmHYxmn6d#TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/MiR7ckc5l4
This is how Katie O’Donnell heard the good news.
A moment to remember— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 8, 2022
Congrats Katie! pic.twitter.com/IFzZktoyJk
Maryland football is getting national recognition for its wealth of returning starters.
Terp Nation, let’s ride. https://t.co/XeyAcwO5TF— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 8, 2022
Maryland volleyball is back as the season approaches.
First Day ✅— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 9, 2022
First practice pic.twitter.com/lPdXghqx8k
Maryland baseball is well represented in the Florida State League.
Two #ProTerps representing in the Florida State Leage #DirtyTerps | (via @benjamin_cowles) pic.twitter.com/tABhvyemHB— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 9, 2022
Maryland men’s soccer’s preseason kicks off on Tuesday.
The boys are officially back— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 8, 2022
Preseason begins tomorrow pic.twitter.com/30ov8NjzpQ
