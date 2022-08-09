 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.9: Maryland announces star-studded 2022 Hall of Fame Class

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
/ new

Maryland Athletics announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Monday featuring some star-studded alumni. The class is headlined by football great Vernon Davis (‘07), men’s basketball star Greivis Vasquez (‘10) and women’s basketball legend Kristi Toliver (‘09).

The rest of the class features Taylor Twellman (men’s soccer ‘99), Katie (O’Donnell) Bam (field hockey ’10), Dominic Beger (men’s track and field ‘07), Bob Grossman (baseball ‘72), Sascha Newmarch (women’s lacrosse ‘98), Caitlyn McFadden Phipps (women’s lacrosse ‘10) and Hudson Taylor (wrestling ‘10).

Five of the inductees graduated in 2009 or 2010, including basketball legends Vasquez and Toliver. Vasquez is second on the all-time points list at Maryland and second on the all-time assists leaderboard. In 2010, he was awarded the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard, was an All-American and was also the ACC Player of the Year. Vasquez was a first-round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Toliver won a national championship in 2006, is a two-time All-American, three-time All-ACC selection and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2009. She played 14 seasons in the WNBA before transitioning to coaching, where she currently holds a spot on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff as one of the first female coaches in the NBA.

Davis’ Maryland football career featured a First-Team All-American appearance in 2005 to go along with First-Team All-ACC the same year. Davis led the team in receptions and receiving yards in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005. He was drafted sixth overall in 2006 and had an illustrious NFL career, including a super bowl ring and an All-Pro selection.

The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 7 on Maryland’s campus.

In other news

Here’s the moment former Maryland head coach Gary Williams told Greivis Vasquez he was headed to Maryland’s hall of fame:

Here’s the moment Taylor Twellman received the hall of fame news:

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese told Kristi Toliver she was headed to the hall of fame.

This is how Katie O’Donnell heard the good news.

Maryland football is getting national recognition for its wealth of returning starters.

Maryland volleyball is back as the season approaches.

Maryland baseball is well represented in the Florida State League.

Maryland men’s soccer’s preseason kicks off on Tuesday.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...