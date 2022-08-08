MM 8.8: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw named Cape Cod Baseball League MVP

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw was awarded the Cape Cod Baseball League Pat Sorenti Most Valuable Player Award, the organization announced Thursday. He is the first Maryland player to win the award since Jim Norris did so in the summer of 1969.

Shaw has been flat-out dominant this summer for the Bourne Braves, posting a .360 batting average to go along with a .432 on-base percentage and .574 slugging percentage, all of which lead the league. He also hit five home runs and added 21 stolen bases in the regular season.

Earlier in the summer, Shaw started at second base in the league’s all-star game for the West Division, facing off against Maryland teammate Luke Shliger, who started for the East Division at catcher. Shliger plays for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

Shliger and Shaw are not the only two Terps on the Cape this summer. Right-handed pitcher Nigel Belgrave is teammates with Shaw on the Braves, and infielders Kevin Keister and Nick Lorusso play alongside each other on the Brewster Whitecaps, the reigning champions.

Shaw and the Braves will attempt to take home the title for the first time since 2009 as the playoffs ramp up, having amassed the most wins in the league during the regular season. They defeated the Harbor Hawks in the first game of the best-of-three West Division Finals Sunday, aided by a first-inning RBI single from Shaw en route to a 4-3 victory.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment from four-star wing Jamie Kaiser.

Gonna build a monster pic.twitter.com/5ffacmkknx — Kevin Willard (@KevinWillard) August 7, 2022

Former Terps Thea LaFond and Micha Powell earned medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Another Terp on the medal stand at the Commonwealth Games @micha_powell https://t.co/hXIf0E5P0w — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 7, 2022

Stefon Diggs showed some love to a Buffalo Bills fan that recently lost a loved one.

.@StefonDiggs’ buddy Aydin, who recently lost his father, was back at practice today for another special moment with 14. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JFUtYRy9R3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 6, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate Grace Griffin was hired as an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s.

Coach Grace!



Three-time captain ➡️ Assistant Coach https://t.co/MbYCUzPk6A — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) August 5, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers is representing Team USA at the under-23 3x3 trials in Miami.

Good luck to @shyannesellers3 in the @usabasketball U23 3X3 trials in Miami! pic.twitter.com/v3pv5JKk9c — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) August 6, 2022

Terps volleyball libero Milan Gomillion was tabbed as the Big Ten’s twentieth-best volleyball player for 2022.

"She is small, but she is scrappy - she will chase down anything."@emilyehman picks @terpsvolleyball star libero, @MilanGomillion, at No. 20 to kick things off for the . pic.twitter.com/QUr5exNvlX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2022

Maryland volleyball reports for the start of their season today.

Peace out offseason ✌️



Tomorrow is REPORT DAY pic.twitter.com/WzMYTlwPTd — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 7, 2022

Maryland basketball legends Joe Smith and Johnny Rhodes returned to RJ Bentley’s in College Park.