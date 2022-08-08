 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.8: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw named Cape Cod Baseball League MVP

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Syndication: Cape Cod Times Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times/USA TODAY NETWORK

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw was awarded the Cape Cod Baseball League Pat Sorenti Most Valuable Player Award, the organization announced Thursday. He is the first Maryland player to win the award since Jim Norris did so in the summer of 1969.

Shaw has been flat-out dominant this summer for the Bourne Braves, posting a .360 batting average to go along with a .432 on-base percentage and .574 slugging percentage, all of which lead the league. He also hit five home runs and added 21 stolen bases in the regular season.

Earlier in the summer, Shaw started at second base in the league’s all-star game for the West Division, facing off against Maryland teammate Luke Shliger, who started for the East Division at catcher. Shliger plays for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

Shliger and Shaw are not the only two Terps on the Cape this summer. Right-handed pitcher Nigel Belgrave is teammates with Shaw on the Braves, and infielders Kevin Keister and Nick Lorusso play alongside each other on the Brewster Whitecaps, the reigning champions.

Shaw and the Braves will attempt to take home the title for the first time since 2009 as the playoffs ramp up, having amassed the most wins in the league during the regular season. They defeated the Harbor Hawks in the first game of the best-of-three West Division Finals Sunday, aided by a first-inning RBI single from Shaw en route to a 4-3 victory.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment from four-star wing Jamie Kaiser.

Former Terps Thea LaFond and Micha Powell earned medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Stefon Diggs showed some love to a Buffalo Bills fan that recently lost a loved one.

Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate Grace Griffin was hired as an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers is representing Team USA at the under-23 3x3 trials in Miami.

Terps volleyball libero Milan Gomillion was tabbed as the Big Ten’s twentieth-best volleyball player for 2022.

Maryland volleyball reports for the start of their season today.

Maryland basketball legends Joe Smith and Johnny Rhodes returned to RJ Bentley’s in College Park.

