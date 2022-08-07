Four-star class of 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Class of 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser has committed to Maryland men’s basketball, he announced Sunday.

Kaiser took an official visit to College Park on June 8. He also took official visits to Virginia and most recently Indiana — the two other schools he was considering — but chose to stay close to his home of Burke, Virginia, and play for the Terps. He received offers from a variety of others schools as well, including but not limited to Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.

The six-foot-six small forward has been heralded as one of the nation’s elite shooting prospects and garnered interest from top programs, skyrocketing up recruiting boards after committing to play basketball in college instead of football. His football-sized frame and noteworthy athleticism allows him to effectively attack the rim while still posing a threat from the perimeter.

Kaiser is rated as a four-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. He is listed as the 73rd-best overall recruit and 14th-best small forward in the country by 247Sports, and he is ranked as the eighth-best player in the state of Virginia in his class. On3 is the highest on Kaiser, ranking him as the 37th-best recruit in the class of 2023.

Kaiser played three years at Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and will play his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Regardless, he is the first high school player since Anthony Cowan Jr. (2016) to pledge his allegiance to the Terps from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, considered by many to be the best high school basketball league in the country as a consistent producer of high-level talent. He also competes for Adidas’ New World AAU team.

He is head coach Kevin Willard’s second commitment in his 2023 recruiting class, joining Baltimore guard Jahnathan Lamothe. Willard — who pledged to bring some of the region’s top players to Maryland — has now secured two local, talented prospects in his first full recruiting class and will try and build on the momentum he has created in the area.