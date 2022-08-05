MM 8.5: Maryland field hockey head coach Missy Meharg signs five-year contract extension

Maryland field hockey head coach Missy Meharg signed a five-year contract extension, athletic director Damon Evans announced Wednesday afternoon.

The legendary coach has established herself as one of the most successful coaches in NCAA history, as she is set to enter her 35th season with the Terps carrying 19 Final Four appearances and nine national championships with her.

Over the past three decades, she has amassed an overall record of 605-156-9, which is the highest total of wins across all Maryland sports for any coach.

Additionally, she is one of only three Division I coaches with 600 career victories.

“Missy has set the standard of excellence for everyone here at Maryland… We are so grateful for her 35 years here at Maryland and we look forward to her many successes to come,” Evans said in Wednesday’s release.

“Extending my contract through the fall of 2026 exudes excitement and confidence in me, my staff, and the amazing Terp women,” Meharg said.

The Hall of Famer will begin her quest for her tenth national title on Aug. 18 when the Terps begin their season in College Park against James Madison.

In other news

Sportscasting legend Vin Scully, who passed away yesterday at the age of 95, began his professional career commentating a Maryland football game against Boston University at Fenway Park.

Vin Scully was an icon



His first professional broadcast was @TerpsFootball vs. Boston University at Fenway Park



RIP to a true legend. https://t.co/I6SDk1xV4l — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 4, 2022

For the seventh straight year, a member of the Women’s Lacrosse team was named Big Ten Defender of the Year.

There has never been a Big Ten Defender of the Year that wasn’t a Terp pic.twitter.com/lSFYefabUE — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) August 3, 2022

Women’s Soccer kicks off the fall sports season in two weeks.

Two more weeks until the Terps take the field! pic.twitter.com/9gYVwQ0F5s — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 4, 2022

Ekene Ibekwe, Travis Garrison and Byron Mouton joined the list of basketball alums to return to College Park this summer.

More alums in the building!



Ekene Ibekwe, Travis Garrison and Byron Mouton are back home pic.twitter.com/wMMHRvueDt — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 4, 2022

Maryland cross country’s fall schedule was released Thursday afternoon.

Our 2022 Cross Country season is just one month away! See you on September 1st in Baltimore‼️ #KeepUp



https://t.co/CDZbXqilY6 pic.twitter.com/sxW9rDsBt6 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 4, 2022

Terps volleyball coach Adam Hughes, along with graduate student Rainelle Jones and junior Sydney Dowler, previewed the upcoming season on Big Ten Network.

Terps at the desk! Hear Coach Hughes, Rainelle Jones, and Syd Dowler preview the upcoming season ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cARYgt8DK9 — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 4, 2022

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw was named the Cape Cod League MVP.