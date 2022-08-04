 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.4: Maryland women’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Manfre

Start the countdown to college basketball season.

With the non-conference schedule being released on Aug. 2, Maryland women’s basketball has some big tests coming its way. South Carolina and UConn come to the Xfinity Center on Nov. 11 and Dec. 11, respectively. Both programs highlight some of the top talents in women’s college basketball.

Head coach Brenda Frese and company hit the recruiting trail hard as well as the transfer portal in order to retool the roster for the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Terps brought one of the top mid-major point guards in the country, Abby Meyers, to College Park after she graduated from Princeton University. Meyers was named Ivy League Player of the Year and helped the Tigers secure the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Senior guard Diamond Miller will also be returning to the lineup after she missed 10 of the first 12 games last year.

In other news

Maryland football held its media day and began fall camp.

Maryland women’s volleyball participated in the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Media Day in Illinois.

New England Sports Network (NESN) released a documentary on Maryland women’s basketball alumna Alyssa Thomas’s recovery from an Achilles tear.

Maryland men’s soccer was ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith will represent the US at the World Championships.

Maryland men’s basketball legends Greivis Vasquez and Len Elmore returned to College Park and met with head coach Kevin Willard.

Vasquez also connected with Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski.

