MM 8.4: Maryland women’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule

By Dylan Manfre

Start the countdown to college basketball season.

With the non-conference schedule being released on Aug. 2, Maryland women’s basketball has some big tests coming its way. South Carolina and UConn come to the Xfinity Center on Nov. 11 and Dec. 11, respectively. Both programs highlight some of the top talents in women’s college basketball.

Head coach Brenda Frese and company hit the recruiting trail hard as well as the transfer portal in order to retool the roster for the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Terps brought one of the top mid-major point guards in the country, Abby Meyers, to College Park after she graduated from Princeton University. Meyers was named Ivy League Player of the Year and helped the Tigers secure the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Senior guard Diamond Miller will also be returning to the lineup after she missed 10 of the first 12 games last year.

Maryland football held its media day and began fall camp.

The 2022 Maryland Football Team pic.twitter.com/7Ryu9VxId7 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 3, 2022

The best of @TerpsFootball's first day in photos! — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 3, 2022

TAY IS BACK ON THE FIELD #TBIA pic.twitter.com/Mf5Q0IryDb — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 3, 2022

Maryland women’s volleyball participated in the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Media Day in Illinois.

What a day! That’s a wrap from the first ever @B1GVolleyball Media Day! #B1GFirstServe pic.twitter.com/szTg0x2yFi — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 2, 2022

New England Sports Network (NESN) released a documentary on Maryland women’s basketball alumna Alyssa Thomas’s recovery from an Achilles tear.

The Comeback, the story of Alyssa Thomas’s journey back from an Achilles tear— tonight at 7:30 PM on @NESN. pic.twitter.com/Rp9Ru7vavB — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 3, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer was ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

Read more: https://t.co/dBcBND3XaD pic.twitter.com/CJtU9izG6b — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) August 2, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith will represent the US at the World Championships.

Maryland men’s basketball legends Greivis Vasquez and Len Elmore returned to College Park and met with head coach Kevin Willard.

The General back on campus! pic.twitter.com/WIblUsg9ni — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 3, 2022

Our rebound king @LenElmore in the house! pic.twitter.com/yQxpdVvfi9 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 3, 2022

Vasquez also connected with Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski.