Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Buffalo preview

Welcome to another week of the Testudo Times Podcast! Maryland football is back, and we are fewer than three days away from its season opener against Buffalo at home. The editors go through this week’s depth chart, break down Buffalo and provide predictions for week one.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football has released its week one depth chart. Are there any surprises?

Takeaways from Tuesday's media availability with the Terps

Buffalo Bulls roster analysis

Predictions for the matchup with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

