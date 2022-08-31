MM 8.31: Jared Bernhardt makes Atlanta Falcons’ initial 53-man roster

Maryland lacrosse legend Jared Bernhardt was named to the Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon, adding another chapter into the 2021 Tewaaraton winner’s fairy-tale story into the National Football League.

Bernhardt could have cemented his sporting legacy after leading the Terrapins to a national championship in 2017, another appearance in the title game in 2021 and becoming the team’s all-time leading goal- and point-scorer in 2021, but he transferred to Ferris State where he led the Division II program to its first-ever national championship as the starting quarterback.

After going undrafted, the 24-year-old was signed by the Falcons as a wide receiver. Given little chance to make the team, Bernhardt slowly but surely started to turn heads.

Throughout the preseason, the former lacrosse star managed five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. His 21-yard game winning touchdown against the Lions — featured below —made rounds across the sports world.

Bernhardt is now one of six receivers on the Falcons’ active roster. Four other receivers were cut in recent weeks.

In other news

Maryland football announced Ami Finau, Spencer Anderson and Chad Ryland as its captains for the upcoming season opener against Buffalo.

Maryland field hockey’s Sophie Klautz was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

✅First start

✅First goal

✅First B1G award



Its been quite the opening week for Sophie Klautz!! #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/F95NjdNTwu — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 30, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer released its version of All-Access, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the first two weeks of the season.

Maryland football released its two-deep depth chart ahead of its week one matchup against Buffalo.